Defensive End Target Has More Bad News For Florida State Seminoles Football
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The recruiting trail hasn't been very kind to Florida State over the last couple of months. The Seminoles are quickly falling behind after netting a single commitment since the beginning of the spring.
In the meantime, other programs, including rivals such as Florida and Miami, are stacking up their respective classes with talent.
READ MORE: FSU Football Opens as Slight Underdogs in 2026 ACC Opener
Lately, it's felt like the Seminoles can't catch a break. Maybe that will change this summer, but the current scenario is rough as another target is headed elsewhere.
Three-Star DE Chooses UCLA Over FSU, Others
On Wednesday, three-star defensive end and rising senior Godschoice Eboigbodin announced his commitment to UCLA, choosing the Bruins over BYU, Florida State, and Nebraska.
UCLA recently offered Eboigbodin at the beginning of April. Just over a month later, he joins the Bruins, who are surging right now. New head coach Bob Chesney and GM Darrick Yray have the program working with a top-10 recruiting class.
Yray was previously Florida State's GM but departed following the 2025 season. The Seminoles replaced him by hiring John Garrett away from Duke.
Florida State offered Eboigbodin in March. He was on campus last month to view a spring practice but hadn't publicly set an official visit with the Seminoles.
During his junior season at JSerra Catholic, Eboigbodin totaled 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, one blocked field goal, and one blocked punt.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 502 overall prospect, the No. 41 EDGE, and the No. 39 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
The Seminoles will turn to other targets such as four-star Abraham Sesay, four-star Jabarrius Garror, four-star Frederick Ards, four-star Santana Harvey, and four-star Desmond Malpress.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG