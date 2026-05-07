Defensive End Target Has More Bad News For Florida State Seminoles Football

The recruiting trail hasn't been very kind to Florida State over the last couple of months. The Seminoles are quickly falling behind after netting a single commitment since the beginning of the spring.

In the meantime, other programs, including rivals such as Florida and Miami, are stacking up their respective classes with talent.

READ MORE: FSU Football Opens as Slight Underdogs in 2026 ACC Opener

Lately, it's felt like the Seminoles can't catch a break. Maybe that will change this summer, but the current scenario is rough as another target is headed elsewhere.

Three-Star DE Chooses UCLA Over FSU, Others

On Wednesday, three-star defensive end and rising senior Godschoice Eboigbodin announced his commitment to UCLA, choosing the Bruins over BYU, Florida State, and Nebraska.

UCLA recently offered Eboigbodin at the beginning of April. Just over a month later, he joins the Bruins, who are surging right now. New head coach Bob Chesney and GM Darrick Yray have the program working with a top-10 recruiting class.

Yray was previously Florida State's GM but departed following the 2025 season. The Seminoles replaced him by hiring John Garrett away from Duke.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 EDGE Godschoice Eboigbodin has Committed to UCLA, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 260 EDGE chose the Bruins over BYU, Florida State, and Nebraska



“AGTG, Go Bruins 4’s Up 🐻🐻🐻🐻”⁰⁰https://t.co/6FN9ejjYLz pic.twitter.com/KKfiWUaPo4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 6, 2026

Florida State offered Eboigbodin in March. He was on campus last month to view a spring practice but hadn't publicly set an official visit with the Seminoles.

During his junior season at JSerra Catholic, Eboigbodin totaled 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, one blocked field goal, and one blocked punt.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 502 overall prospect, the No. 41 EDGE, and the No. 39 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

The Seminoles will turn to other targets such as four-star Abraham Sesay, four-star Jabarrius Garror, four-star Frederick Ards, four-star Santana Harvey, and four-star Desmond Malpress.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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