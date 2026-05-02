Top RB Target Spurns Florida State Seminoles Football for Rival Program

Florida State has struggled to generate traction on the recruiting trail over the last few months. Since the conclusion of February, the Seminoles have only netted two verbal commitments, resulting in a drastic slide in the class rankings.

The issues don't seem like they'll resolve themselves in the near future. As Florida State stays stagnant, other programs around the country are taking advantage.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

The Seminoles saw their top running back target go off the board to a bitter rival, leaving the coaching staff scrambling once again.

Four-Star RB Chooses Miami Over FSU

On Friday evening, four-star running back Ty Keys announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes, choosing the program over Florida State and Ole Miss.

The Seminoles were a major contender to land Keys, even netting a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong. However, the Hurricanes ended up taking another recruit that Florida State truly wanted.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Ty Keys has Committed to Miami, source told @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 175 RB from Poplarville, MS chose the Hurricanes over Ole Miss and Florida State



He’s ranked as the No. 9 RB in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/ajbbVBACO1 pic.twitter.com/Orb9NZJKwq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2026

New running backs coach Kam Martin offered Keys in January. He was on campus for a junior day later that month and returned at the end of March to watch spring practice.

Keys had an official visit scheduled to Florida State in June. That trip is no longer expected to take place.

During his junior season at Poplarville High School, Keys rushed 301 times for 3,285 yards and 33 touchdowns. He added three catches for 62 yards and another score, and threw one passing touchdown as well.

Keys rushed for 100+ yards in 12 of his 13 appearances and crossed the 200-yard mark eight times. He accumulated a season-high 18 carries for 506 yards and eight touchdowns in a 60-54 victory against Hancock High School on September 12.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back is regarded as the No. 214 overall prospect, the No. 14 RB, and the No. 7 recruit in Mississippi in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Keys off the board, Florida State will turn to other names such as four-star Gary Walker, four-star Brayden Tyson, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 36 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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