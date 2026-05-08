Florida State Seminoles Football Offers Four-Star Cornerback
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The Florida State Seminoles continue their work on the recruiting trail into the early days of May.
Though official visits will begin in Tallahassee later this month, the coaching staff is still adding new names to the board, preparing for all wacky possibilities that could be ahead.
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Of all positions in #Tribe27, the defensive backfield is in the best shape. Florida State holds three commitments between four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.
That isn't stopping the Seminoles from exploring their options.
Florida State Offers Four-Star Defensive Back
Earlier this week, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star cornerback and rising senior Joshua Banks.
Banks is a trending prospect out of Texas who holds over 20 offers. Since the beginning of the year, programs such as Texas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Arkansas, UCLA, Baylor, Iowa, and LSU, among others, have joined his recruitment.
At this stage, Banks hasn't publicly scheduled any official visits. Considering his growing options, Florida State will have to move quickly if they intend to get him to campus in the next couple of weeks.
During his junior season at Atascocita High School, Banks contributed all over the field. He was credited with one interception on defense, along with eight receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown on offense. Banks racked up 576 return yards, bringing back two punts for scores.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 176 overall prospect, the No. 23 CB, and the No. 28 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG