Florida State Seminoles Football Offers Four-Star Cornerback

The Florida State Seminoles continue their work on the recruiting trail into the early days of May.

Though official visits will begin in Tallahassee later this month, the coaching staff is still adding new names to the board, preparing for all wacky possibilities that could be ahead.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football, Georgia Bulldogs Scrap Home-And-Home Series

Of all positions in #Tribe27, the defensive backfield is in the best shape. Florida State holds three commitments between four-star safety Mekhi Williams, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.

That isn't stopping the Seminoles from exploring their options.

Florida State Offers Four-Star Defensive Back

Earlier this week, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star cornerback and rising senior Joshua Banks.

Banks is a trending prospect out of Texas who holds over 20 offers. Since the beginning of the year, programs such as Texas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Arkansas, UCLA, Baylor, Iowa, and LSU, among others, have joined his recruitment.

I’m truly blessed to receive another d1 offer from Florida state university!! pic.twitter.com/iD40HuVw3e — Joshua Banks (@J_Banks30) May 6, 2026

At this stage, Banks hasn't publicly scheduled any official visits. Considering his growing options, Florida State will have to move quickly if they intend to get him to campus in the next couple of weeks.

During his junior season at Atascocita High School, Banks contributed all over the field. He was credited with one interception on defense, along with eight receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown on offense. Banks racked up 576 return yards, bringing back two punts for scores.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 176 overall prospect, the No. 23 CB, and the No. 28 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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