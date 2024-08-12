Five-Star Offensive Tackle Chooses Georgia Tech Over Florida State and Ohio State
Florida State went on a massive run on the recruiting trail earlier this summer, picking up ten commitments from the end of June to conclusion of July. With that being said, the Seminoles have been on the wrong end of a few decisions at the beginning of August.
On Monday, five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty announced his commitment to Georgia Tech over Florida State, Ohio State, and Tennessee. This is a disappointing finish for the Seminoles as Petty was one of the program's top remaining targets and visited Tallahassee on July 28. FSU also hosted him for an official visit in June.
In the end, the Georgia native decided to stick around in the Peach State with the Yellow Jackets. Academics are a high priority for Petty and Georgia Tech is one of the most prestigious schools in the country in that category.
Petty played on both sides of the ball during his junior season. He started at offensive tackle while recording 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery at defensive end. Petty is a state champion wrestler and also competes in track and field.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 14 overall prospect, the No. 2 OT, and the No. 4 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
While this is a punch to the gut, Florida State still has one of the top offensive line classes in the cycle. The Seminoles hold pledges from five-star Solomon Thomas and four-star Peyton Joseph. It wouldn't be surprising to see the coaching staff kick the tires on a few offensive tackles they lost out on this summer like four-star Ziyare Addison (Oregon) and four-star Lamont Rogers (Missouri). There are also some underrated options who could move up the board.
Florida State holds 13 commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 17 in the country.
The Seminoles will get an opportunity to duke it out with the Yellow Jackets on August 24 in the season opener.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Second Scrimmage With Two Weeks To Go Until Kickoff
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: The Venue Changes But The Work Remains The Same
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: 'Noles Wrap Up 11th Practice With Eyes On Jacksonville