Top transfer portal RB cancels trip to FSU football

The Florida State Seminoles have made it pretty obvious that they plan to pursue a running back in the transfer portal this offseason.

Florida State has already been linked to North Carolina State's Hollywood Smothers and Tennessee's Peyton Lewis.

The Seminoles were reportedly scheduled to get a visit from Smothers, along with Alabama. That trip is no longer expected to happen.

Top RB Transfer Cancels Florida State Visit

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Smothers has canceled his visit to Florida State. No reason was provided for the change.

It could be due to NIL, as Smothers will command a sizable financial commitment in the portal. He's one of the top running backs available. It's possible Florida State didn't feel comfortable allocating those funds, considering what the program has already invested in rising sophomore Ousmane Kromah.

Looking at the current situation, it makes sense for the Seminoles to focus on Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr., while adding a complementary piece who can contribute in the rotation.

Smothers was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2025, rushing 160 times for 939 yards and six touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 189 yards and another score.

The North Carolina native was someone Florida State recruited out of high school. Smothers ultimately signed with Oklahoma in 2023, spending one season with the program before transferring to the Wolfpack.

In 26 career appearances, Smothers has accumulated 260 carries for 1,552 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's added 57 receptions for 453 yards and three more scores.

Smothers is the No. 3 RB in the portal, per On3.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

