FSU football may get visit from SEC linebacker in transfer portal

Florida State's linebackers didn't live up to expectations in 2025. The unit was considered five to six deep going into the season and had an impressive performance against Alabama, then fell off from there.

The Seminoles will have a new voice leading the room, with assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims expected to replace John Papuchis, who departed for a job at Missouri.

Going into defensive coordinator Tony White's second season, Florida State is trying to stabilize the middle of the defense.

FSU Vying For Visit From SEC LB Transfer

Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) celebrates his sack with defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Florida State is in the mix to land a visit from Auburn redshirt junior linebacker transfer Robert Woodyard Jr.

Woodyard Jr. is expected to visit Kentucky and Missouri, with possible trips to FSU, Texas, and Baylor thereafter.

In 2025, Woodyard Jr. appeared in all 12 games, starting in 11. He totaled a career-high 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection. Woodyard Jr. saw 432 snaps, grading out as Auburn's top player on defense at 80.1 overall, per PFF. He recorded 11 tackles and four tackles for loss in a double overtime loss to Missouri on October 18.

Woodyard Jr. missed 7.7% of his tackles. He was targeted through the air 18 times, surrendering 16 receptions for 142 yards.

The Alabama native signed with Auburn as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He announced his intentions to enter the portal in early December.

Woodyard Jr. didn't start a game before this season. In 29 career appearances, he's accumulated 88 tackles, ten tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-0, 241-pound linebacker has one season of eligibility remaining.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

