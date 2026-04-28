Florida State Checks In On Top Defensive Target
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The Florida State Seminoles are looking to close on some important recruitments this summer. There's no doubt that the board isn't up to the program's high standards, but the Seminoles remain in the running for multiple blue-chip prospects.
At this point, the coaching staff has over 60 recruits scheduled to officially visit Tallahassee this summer.
READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere
Leading up to the action in May and June, Florida State is checking in on targets across the country
FSU EDGE's Coach Nick Williams Visits Four-Star DL Santana Harvey
On Monday, EDGE's coach Nick Williams was in Central Florida to spend time with four-star defensive lineman Santana Harvey.
Harvey is a coveted target for the Seminoles with the potential to play inside or outside at the college level. He picked up an offer from Florida State back in January of 2025.
Since then, the Seminoles have made a slight adjustment, hiring Williams from Syracuse to work alongside defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
There is clearly mutual interest, as Harvey has made two trips to Florida State this year. He was most recently in town earlier this month to view one of the Seminoles' spring practices. Harvey is set to return for his official visit from June 5-7.
Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame will also receive official visits from Harvey.
Harvey is the son of former Florida defensive lineman Derrick Harvey. The elder Harvey was a top-10 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.
During his junior season at Lakeland High School, Harvey accumulated 20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 282 overall prospect, the No. 35 DL, and the No. 26 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG