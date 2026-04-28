Florida State Checks In On Top Defensive Target

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to close on some important recruitments this summer. There's no doubt that the board isn't up to the program's high standards, but the Seminoles remain in the running for multiple blue-chip prospects.

At this point, the coaching staff has over 60 recruits scheduled to officially visit Tallahassee this summer.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

Leading up to the action in May and June, Florida State is checking in on targets across the country

FSU EDGE's Coach Nick Williams Visits Four-Star DL Santana Harvey

On Monday, EDGE's coach Nick Williams was in Central Florida to spend time with four-star defensive lineman Santana Harvey.

Harvey is a coveted target for the Seminoles with the potential to play inside or outside at the college level. He picked up an offer from Florida State back in January of 2025.

Since then, the Seminoles have made a slight adjustment, hiring Williams from Syracuse to work alongside defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

Thank you @CoachNickWill for pulling up on me and my mom and kicking with us pic.twitter.com/zxEQHrPxKD — Santana Harvey (@santanaharvey_0) April 27, 2026

There is clearly mutual interest, as Harvey has made two trips to Florida State this year. He was most recently in town earlier this month to view one of the Seminoles' spring practices. Harvey is set to return for his official visit from June 5-7.

Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame will also receive official visits from Harvey.

Harvey is the son of former Florida defensive lineman Derrick Harvey. The elder Harvey was a top-10 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.

During his junior season at Lakeland High School, Harvey accumulated 20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 282 overall prospect, the No. 35 DL, and the No. 26 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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