Rising Defender With Multiple P4 Offers Sets Official Visit to FSU Football
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Florida State is getting into one of the most important periods of the year on the recruiting trail. In the coming weeks, a plethora of prospects will be making their way through Tallahassee for official visits.
The Seminoles have expanded the board during the offseason, identifying and offering rising seniors who weren't previously on the radar. At the same time, there were some recruits that Florida State already had an eye on.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Shares Great News After FSU Football Ends Spring
With #Tribe27 sitting outside of the top 25, the coaching staff is preparing for what's to come.
Athletic DB Has Official Visit Set To Florida State
Florida State secured a cornerback earlier this month, landing three-star DaYon Cooper over numerous programs.
With that being said, the Seminoles are evaluating other prospects at the position, including athletic defender Kamoni Adams out of South Georgia.
According to 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk, Adams will be at Florida State for an official visit from June 12-14. Arkansas and USF are also scheduled to host him as of now.
Florida State offered Adams nearly a year ago. However, there was a change in the defensive backfield following the 2025 campaign as the Seminoles fired Patrick Surtain Sr. and brought in Blue Adams as cornerbacks coach.
Regardless, the Seminoles have stayed involved and will get their shot this summer.
Kentucky, Arkansas, UCF, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Syracuse, SMU, Oregon State, Missouri, and Wisconsin have offered Adams since January.
During his junior season at Kell High School, Adams totaled 19 tackles and one interception. He also returned kickoffs and punts. Adams has serious speed, reporting a 100-meter time of 10.73 and a 200-meter time of 21.98.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 1087 overall prospect, the No. 99 CB, and the No. 113 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to Rivals.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 28 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG