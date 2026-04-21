Florida State Remains In Mix For SEC Commit Despite Stiff Competition

The Florida State Seminoles are searching for more pieces to bulk up their #Tribe27 class.

Florida State's coaching staff will get their shot this summer with a long list of recruits coming to Tallahassee for official visits.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Star Projected to Lead Nation in Bold Prediction

Of any position on the recruiting board, the Seminoles are in the best spot in the defensive backfield. FSU has two safeties and a cornerback in the fold before the end of April.

With that being said, there are still a few more holes that the program would like to fill, along with holding onto their current pledges.

Three-Star SEC Commit Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

Brandon Allen Jr./Twitter

According to 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk, three-star cornerback Brandon Allen Jr. will officially visit Florida State this summer. Allen Jr. will return to campus from June 12-14.

Allen Jr. has also set up trips to South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and Missisippi State. He's been pledged to the Bulldogs since September but he's still exploring his options.

Mississippi State CB commit Brandon Allen has bunch of official visits scheduled, he tells @247Sports.



Buzz suggests a few teams are emerging as the biggest challengers to Mississippi State.



🏈 https://t.co/tNilqwkx4J pic.twitter.com/fULVdXBBhb — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) April 18, 2026

Florida State offered Allen Jr. in November while he was in town to watch the program take down Wake Forest in Doak Campbell Stadium. He came through campus back in March to attend a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.

During his junior season at Westlake High School, Allen totaled 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. He added 11 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 688 overall prospect, the No. 70 CB, and the No. 83 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The Seminoles remain in pursuit and could pull off a flip this summer.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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