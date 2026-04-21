Florida State Remains In Mix For SEC Commit Despite Stiff Competition
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The Florida State Seminoles are searching for more pieces to bulk up their #Tribe27 class.
Florida State's coaching staff will get their shot this summer with a long list of recruits coming to Tallahassee for official visits.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Star Projected to Lead Nation in Bold Prediction
Of any position on the recruiting board, the Seminoles are in the best spot in the defensive backfield. FSU has two safeties and a cornerback in the fold before the end of April.
With that being said, there are still a few more holes that the program would like to fill, along with holding onto their current pledges.
Three-Star SEC Commit Schedules Official Visit To Florida State
According to 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk, three-star cornerback Brandon Allen Jr. will officially visit Florida State this summer. Allen Jr. will return to campus from June 12-14.
Allen Jr. has also set up trips to South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and Missisippi State. He's been pledged to the Bulldogs since September but he's still exploring his options.
Florida State offered Allen Jr. in November while he was in town to watch the program take down Wake Forest in Doak Campbell Stadium. He came through campus back in March to attend a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.
During his junior season at Westlake High School, Allen totaled 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. He added 11 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 688 overall prospect, the No. 70 CB, and the No. 83 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The Seminoles remain in pursuit and could pull off a flip this summer.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG