Florida State Emerging as Contender for Top Defensive Recruit

Florida State hasn't earned the billing of DBU for no reason. The Seminoles have produced countless stars in the defensive backfield over the years, with many of those players going on to make impacts at the professional level.

Currently, the NFL is littered with talented former FSU DBs such as Los Angeles' Derwin James, Pittsburgh's Jalen Ramsey, San Francisco's Renardo Green, Jacksonville's Jarrian Jones, New York's Azareye'h Thomas, and Kansas City's Kevin Knowles.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Re-Signs With Super Bowl Contender Los Angeles Rams

The Seminoles are always looking to keep the legacy going. There are some talented players on the roster in Tallahassee, but Florida State will have to fortify the program for the future.

Four-Star DB Lists Florida State In Top-10

Earlier this month, four-star safety and rising senior Tavares Harrington announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten schools.

Florida State made the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Nebraska.

Harrington is expected to visit Tallahassee for the first time next month. That will give the Seminoles a chance to secure an official visit with the blue-chip prospect. So far, he's got trips scheduled to Georgia and Alabama.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Tavares Harrington is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 180 S from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 8 Safety in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/bMF1DaO6y5 pic.twitter.com/LrZhIWMALi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 11, 2026

During his junior season at Mount Carmel High School, Harrington totaled 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, nine pass deflections, three interceptions, and a blocked field goal. He helped lead his team to a fourth consecutive state championship.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 109 overall prospect, the No. 13 CB, and the No. 7 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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