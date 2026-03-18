Florida State Emerging as Contender for Top Defensive Recruit
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Florida State hasn't earned the billing of DBU for no reason. The Seminoles have produced countless stars in the defensive backfield over the years, with many of those players going on to make impacts at the professional level.
Currently, the NFL is littered with talented former FSU DBs such as Los Angeles' Derwin James, Pittsburgh's Jalen Ramsey, San Francisco's Renardo Green, Jacksonville's Jarrian Jones, New York's Azareye'h Thomas, and Kansas City's Kevin Knowles.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Re-Signs With Super Bowl Contender Los Angeles Rams
The Seminoles are always looking to keep the legacy going. There are some talented players on the roster in Tallahassee, but Florida State will have to fortify the program for the future.
Four-Star DB Lists Florida State In Top-10
Earlier this month, four-star safety and rising senior Tavares Harrington announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten schools.
Florida State made the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Nebraska.
Harrington is expected to visit Tallahassee for the first time next month. That will give the Seminoles a chance to secure an official visit with the blue-chip prospect. So far, he's got trips scheduled to Georgia and Alabama.
During his junior season at Mount Carmel High School, Harrington totaled 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, nine pass deflections, three interceptions, and a blocked field goal. He helped lead his team to a fourth consecutive state championship.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 109 overall prospect, the No. 13 CB, and the No. 7 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG