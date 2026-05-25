Florida State Finally Offers Talented Local Prospect

The Florida State Seminoles don't necessarily have a great track record with local recruits since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.

There are some recruiting wins the Seminoles can point to, such as landing four-star wide receiver Micahi Danzy, four-star running back Amari Thomas, and three-star defensive end Cam Brooks in recent years.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

At the same time, Florida State has been late to the party for too many prospects that are in or around the surrounding areas of Tallahassee. That's something that the coaching staff has to change.

Florida State Offers Local Four-Star Recruit

Cyion Smith/Twitter

On Friday evening, the Seminoles finally extended a scholarship to four-star safety Cyion Smith, a member of the 2028 class. Smith stars just down the road at Blountstown High School.

It's not like Smith isn't a prospect that Florida State is familiar with. Smith has visited campus at least seven times since the summer of 2024, including two trips since the calendar flipped to 2026.

Smith recently backed off his pledge to Mississippi State after initially committing to the Bulldogs last fall. He also holds scholarships from Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, and USF, among others.

During his sophomore season at Blountstown High School, Smith totaled 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, ten pass deflections, and seven interceptions. Smith picked off at least one pass in six consecutive games during the middle of the campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pound safety is regarded as the No. 228 overall prospect, the No. 19 S, and the No. 32 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold a verbal commitment in the 2028 class at this time.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in February.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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