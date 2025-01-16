Florida State Coaching Staff Visits No. 1 Offensive Lineman In the Country
Florida State area recruiter and running backs coach David Johnson, offensive line coach Herb Hand, and head coach Mike Norvell stopped by the Bayou State to check in on the No. 1 interior offensive line recruit in the 2026 class, Lamar Brown, on Thursday, per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com. Brown is expected to visit the 'Noles this offseason.
Brown, a composite five-star recruit on 247Sports.com, was offered by the Seminoles early on in January of 2023 and holds 25 offers from multiple powerhouse programs.
Brown is a two-time MaxPreps All-American, helping lead University Lab High School to an 8-3 season (5-1 district) in 2024, playing on both sides of the ball. In 2023, the Cubs finished first in their district with an 11-2 record.
As a two-way athlete, Brown also competes in track and field. He was the Louisiana 3A state shot put champion as a sophomore while also placing fourth at regionals in the discus, per MileSplit.
Florida State's 2026 class consists of six commits, four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, four-star athlete Darryon Williams, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, three-star safety Tedarius Hughs, and three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.
Brown has visited LSU multiple times, and although no crystal balls have been set for the Tigers, some recruiting analysts believe he will stay at home in Baton Rouge, LA. Landing the 6'4'' 275-pound prospect would be huge for the 'Noles moving forward. It is important to note, however, that Brown has a previous relationship with new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and Hand, so those ties could play a role in his recruitment.
He holds offers from Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, and Miami Hurricanes, among others.
