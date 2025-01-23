Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell Checks In With Seminole Legacy
Florida State's coaching staff is continuing to meet with prospects around the country throughout January. There's a renewed sense of energy around the Seminoles since the program made a series of changes to its coaching staff.
On Wednesday, head coach Mike Norvell made multiple stops in the Sunshine State. He took the time to meet with 2026 offensive lineman and Seminole Legacy, Micheal Ionata. The rising senior was in Tallahassee last weekend and was re-offered by offensive line coach Herb Hand earlier this month. His recruitment is just getting started as Ionata holds offers from programs such as Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida Atlantic, and USF.
Ionata is the son of former FSU offensive lineman Joey Ionata, who played for the Seminoles from 1984-88. Ionata was a full-time starter during his final two years with the program and was an AP All-American honorable mention in 1988. The younger Ionata also has an older brother, Joseph Ionata, who signed with Alabama in 2023.
The Florida native was the starting left tackle on a Calvary Christian High School team that went 6-3 last fall. Ionata already has good size and he's athletic enough to get up to the second level of the defense. It'll be important for the Seminoles to continue having Hand build a relationship with Ionata.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman not yet ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles landed three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne at the end of December.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
