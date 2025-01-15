FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Florida State will not be holding a spring showcase in 2025 due to ongoing renovations in Doak Campbell Stadium. The news was announced during the Vision of Excellence New Year's Presentation With Head Coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday evening.
The showcase has replaced the traditional spring game throughout Norvell's time in Tallahassee and provided fans with a first look at the Seminoles each offseason. That won't be the case this year with the program on track to complete changes to Doak Campbell Stadium before kickoff against Alabama on August 30. The iconic venue will look a lot different the next time that fans are in the stands.
According to Norvell, Florida State considered moving the game to a different venue but things ultimately didn't work out due to the strict calendar. The Seminoles don't want to waste a moment of the 15 practices they get to hold this spring.
"That's something that was discussed but we're limited with NCAA rules on the amount of time we get to work through spring and just with how the calendar laid out and some of the other elements," Norvell said. "We just felt it was in the best interest of our team to go through spring and make sure we're able to capitalize on each of those practices and every meeting rather than having to possibly miss an opportunity by going and trying to get that done off campus just with some of the hurdles and different distractions, what that could entail. Unfortunately, it is what it for this spring but the work will be going on and these players are excited to go and prepare for what this 2025 season is going to be."
At the end of the day, it's about the work and Florida State will be looking to establish a winning identity this offseason. The spring is an important period with the Seminoles breaking in 31 newcomers and a revamped coaching staff.
"Obviously, it's unfortunate just with some of the circumstances that presented themself but for us it's still about the work. It's about the preparation, it's about the daily investment. We get 15 days and we've got to maximize every one of them. Every meeting, every off day, what we do in between, it's going to be an absolute push to invest and develop in these young men, trying to establish that identity for what this team's going to be," Norvell continued. "Like I said earlier, you've got to guy earn that identity. That's going to come out there in that practice field, it's going to come with everything we do in the weight room and through these Tour of Duty workouts. When you get 15 practices to put pads on and go out there and play the game, it's got to look a certain way. It's got to feel a certain way and that's going to be our focus, capitalizing on every moment."
FSU has already begun its offseason program and the football team will hold its first Tour of Duty on Friday.
