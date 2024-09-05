Florida State Lands Commitment From Top-100 Linebacker
Not much has gone right on the field for Florida State during the first two games of the 2024 season. With that being said, success on the recruiting trail is a crucial element for the Seminoles right now as they fight to keep their 2025 class together along with what is already a promising 2026 haul.
On Wednesday evening, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams announced his commitment to FSU over an offer list that included Florida, Miami, Michigan, and Ole Miss, among others. Williams is coming off a trip to Tallahassee as he was in the stands in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch the Seminoles take on Boston College.
Though the timing may not draw the attention of most fans, Williams is a good pick-up for the Seminoles and he's on pace to be one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. He's coming off a sophomore season where he recorded 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and three pass deflections.
In fact, Williams is already the second-highest-ranked commitment for Florida State in #Tribe26. He reportedly runs at 11.1 100-meter dash and his physicality pops up on film. Williams doesn't move backward when he makes contact, he takes ball carriers in the opposite direction. He helped guide Leesburgh High School to a playoff appearance last year and now plays for Tavares High School.
Williams was previously committed to Syracuse and new head coach Fran Brown. He re-opened his recruitment in August before picking the Seminoles less than a month later.
With the addition of Williams, Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which continues to rank No. 1 in the country. Outside of Williams, four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, four-star defensive back Efrem White, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star Tedarius Hughes are pledged to the Seminoles.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 96 overall prospect, the No. 7 LB, and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
