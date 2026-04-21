Florida State Football Misses Out On Blue-Chip Recruit To SEC Program

The Florida State Seminoles are in need of some good news on the recruiting trail. #Tribe27 has started to slide in recent months, with the coaching staff only adding two commitments since the beginning of the year.

For the most part, the Seminoles have struggled to gain traction with elite recruits across the country. The list of prospects coming in for official visits this summer is subpar compared to Florida State's standards.

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Earlier this month, it appeared that FSU was getting back into the picture with a four-star tight end out of South Georgia. However, the end result is only more bad news for the Seminoles.

Four-Star TE Commits To Auburn Over Florida State, Others

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Over the weekend, four-star tight end George Lamons Jr. announced his commitment to Auburn over a group of finalists that included Florida State, Alabama, and Florida.

Lamons Jr. had official visits set to each program but those trips are likely off the table for now.

The rising senior was Florida State's highest-rated target at tight end. He was recently on campus twice at the end of March and was scheduled to return in June.

Lamons Jr. hails less than an hour from Tallahassee, spending his prep career at Brooks County High School in Quitman, Georgia. Last season, he caught 30 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns, while scoring once on the ground.

The 6-foot-3.5, 213-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 240 overall prospect, the No. 13 TE, and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Florida State does hold a pledge from three-star tight end Connor Winn. However, the Seminoles are looking for at least one other addition at the position. Names to watch include four-star Sam Faniel, three-star Colton Johnson, and three-star Carter Blackwell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

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