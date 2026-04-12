Florida State Makes Top Eight for Lone Star State Defender, Official Visit Set
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Florida State's defensive backfield went through some big changes this offseason. The Seminoles saw a trio of starters move on following the 2025 campaign and tabbed Blue Adams as their next cornerbacks coach alongside safeties coach Evan Cooper.
Recruiting in the backend hasn't necessarily been a concern for the program in recent years. Instead, the development and retention of top prospects has left much to be desired.
READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down
Early on in #Tribe27, Florida State already holds three commitments in the defensive backfield. The coaching staff will look to add to that haul in the coming months.
Seminoles Making Quick Rise With Three-Star DB Out Of Texas
Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star cornerback Trenton Blaylock in March. It didn't take long for Blaylock to make it to Tallahassee as he attended the Seminoles' second scrimmage earlier this month.
A few days after the trip, the rising senior included FSU in his top eight alongside Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Vanderbilt, and TCU. Blaylock didn't waste time locking in an official visit, as he'll be back on campus June 19-21.
Blaylock will also officially visit Oklahoma, Texas, and Vanderbilt, as of now.
During his junior season at Atascocita High School, Blaylock totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions. He only allowed two catches all year.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 539 overall prospect, the No. 58 CB, and the No. 74 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG