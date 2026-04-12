Florida State Makes Top Eight for Lone Star State Defender, Official Visit Set

Florida State's defensive backfield went through some big changes this offseason. The Seminoles saw a trio of starters move on following the 2025 campaign and tabbed Blue Adams as their next cornerbacks coach alongside safeties coach Evan Cooper.

Recruiting in the backend hasn't necessarily been a concern for the program in recent years. Instead, the development and retention of top prospects has left much to be desired.

READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

Early on in #Tribe27, Florida State already holds three commitments in the defensive backfield. The coaching staff will look to add to that haul in the coming months.

Seminoles Making Quick Rise With Three-Star DB Out Of Texas

Trenton Blaylock/Twitte

Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star cornerback Trenton Blaylock in March. It didn't take long for Blaylock to make it to Tallahassee as he attended the Seminoles' second scrimmage earlier this month.

A few days after the trip, the rising senior included FSU in his top eight alongside Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Vanderbilt, and TCU. Blaylock didn't waste time locking in an official visit, as he'll be back on campus June 19-21.

Blaylock will also officially visit Oklahoma, Texas, and Vanderbilt, as of now.

During his junior season at Atascocita High School, Blaylock totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions. He only allowed two catches all year.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 539 overall prospect, the No. 58 CB, and the No. 74 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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