Florida State Seminoles Football's QB Recruiting Takes Another Big Hit

Florida State's options at quarterback in the 2027 class are beginning to dwindle. With the middle of April approaching, the Seminoles have a few names on their wishlist but haven't been able to close a recruitment just yet.

Earlier this month, four-star signal-caller Israel Abrams chose the Miami Hurricanes over Florida State. Abrams made his choice just a few days after wrapping up a visit to Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

The Seminoles are taking another hit as the quarterback dominos continue to drop.

Four-Star QB Jake Nawrot Picks Kentucky Over Florida State, Oregon, And Others

Jake Nawrot/Twitte

On Sunday afternoon, four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot announced his commitment to Kentucky over Florida State, Oregon, Iowa, Washington, and Kansas State.

The Seminoles joined Nawrot's recruitment at the end of February and quickly got him on campus for an unofficial visit in the final days of March. Florida State was hoping Nawrot would return for an official visit this summer.

That will not be the case with Kentucky landing one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 QB Jake Nawrot has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 205 QB from Arlington Heights, IL is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



“Blessed for all of this! Ready to get to work! #BBN #SEC”⁰⁰https://t.co/ewuKYn8Mie pic.twitter.com/b6k7ZNctyq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 12, 2026

During his junior campaign at Hersey High School, Nawrot completed 187/263 passes for 3,078 yards with 41 touchdowns to two interceptions. He added 30 carries for 124 yards and eight more scores.

Nawrot passed for 250+ yards in seven games and threw at least two touchdown passes in all 12 of his appearances. He led the state of Illinois in touchdown passes. Nawrot completed a season-high 24/32 passes for 348 yards with two touchdowns to zero interceptions while adding another score on the ground in a 43-36 loss to Warren Township High School on August 29.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 40 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

With Nawrot and Abrams off the board, Florida State will turn to names such as four-star Andre Adams, four-star Wonderful Monds IV, and three-star Logan Flaherty.

Adams is scheduled to commit on April 14 but it seems unlikely the Seminoles come out on top. FSU has turned up the heat on Monds IV since his reclassification. However, Ohio State and Notre Dame are heavily involved there as well.

Flaherty committed to UCF in October. With that being said, he's taken a few visits in recent months, including one to Florida State.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.