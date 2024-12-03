Florida State Offers Four-Star Offensive Lineman, Former UCF Commit
Florida State's hiring of new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn could pay immediate dividends on the recruiting trail. With the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday's, Malzahn's relationship with prospects dating back to his time as the head coach at UCF are useful as the Seminoles look to close out the 2025 cycle with a strong push.
On Tuesday evening, FSU extended a scholarship to four-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown. The blue-chip prospect recently decommitted from UCF on the same day the news broke surrounding Malzahn's move to Tallahassee. Brown referenced the coach when revealing the offer on social media. He pledged to the Knights in July over suitors such as Pittsburgh, NC State, and Louisville.
There is some familiarity between Brown and the Seminoles. He was on campus in 2023 for a summer camp and took an unofficial visit for FSU's win against North Alabama that same year.
It remains to be seen if Brown decides to sign during the Early Signing Period. He could wait until February if he's unsure about his decision.
The 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 226 overall prospect, the No. 21 OT, and the No. 33 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 45 in the country. There are just two pledges along the offensive line; five-star Solomon Thomas and four-star Mario Nash Jr.
