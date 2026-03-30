Florida State Football Adds Three New Pass Rushers to Recruiting Board

Florida State added reinforcements in the trenches this offseason, bringing in Nick Williams from Syracuse to assist Terrance Knighton along the defensive line.

Williams has a strong pedigree as a recruiter during his young coaching career. The Seminoles are hoping that will pay off in Tallahassee as the program needs to add plenty of talent up front.

READ MORE: Nation's No. 3 QB Sends Clear Message After FSU Football Visit

FSU has secured one defensive end in #Tribe27, with four-star Anthony Cavallaro choosing the Seminoles in January.

It's a position that will continue to be a priority moving forward.

Florida State Offers Three New Defensive End Targets

In recent days, Florida State has extended offers to a trio of new defensive end targets.

The Seminoles are targeting four-star Antwan Jackson, three-star Kaylon Bailey, and three-star Godschoice Eboigbodin.

Jackson is one of the top pass-rushers in the 2027 class and is trending towards Alabama. He referred to a conversation with Williams when revealing the news on social media. Jackson has set official visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee, so this will be a tough recruitment to crack.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 362 overall prospect, the No. 32 EDGE, and the No. 15 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Bailey has picked up numerous scholarships from P4 programs this offseason. Florida State is the latest, along with interest from Ohio State, West Virginia, Cal, and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound pass rusher is regarded as the No. 644 overall prospect, the No. 54 LB, and the No. 27 recruit in Ohio in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

To cap off the weekend, the Seminoles offered Eboigbodin. The rising senior also holds offers from Nebraska, BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, and Boise State.

During his junior season at JSerra Catholic, Eboigbodin totaled 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, one blocked field goal, and one blocked punt.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 472 overall prospect, the No. 38 EDGE, and the No. 41 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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