Florida State Football Adds Three New Pass Rushers to Recruiting Board
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Florida State added reinforcements in the trenches this offseason, bringing in Nick Williams from Syracuse to assist Terrance Knighton along the defensive line.
Williams has a strong pedigree as a recruiter during his young coaching career. The Seminoles are hoping that will pay off in Tallahassee as the program needs to add plenty of talent up front.
READ MORE: Nation's No. 3 QB Sends Clear Message After FSU Football Visit
FSU has secured one defensive end in #Tribe27, with four-star Anthony Cavallaro choosing the Seminoles in January.
It's a position that will continue to be a priority moving forward.
Florida State Offers Three New Defensive End Targets
In recent days, Florida State has extended offers to a trio of new defensive end targets.
The Seminoles are targeting four-star Antwan Jackson, three-star Kaylon Bailey, and three-star Godschoice Eboigbodin.
Jackson is one of the top pass-rushers in the 2027 class and is trending towards Alabama. He referred to a conversation with Williams when revealing the news on social media. Jackson has set official visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee, so this will be a tough recruitment to crack.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 362 overall prospect, the No. 32 EDGE, and the No. 15 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Bailey has picked up numerous scholarships from P4 programs this offseason. Florida State is the latest, along with interest from Ohio State, West Virginia, Cal, and Cincinnati.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound pass rusher is regarded as the No. 644 overall prospect, the No. 54 LB, and the No. 27 recruit in Ohio in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
To cap off the weekend, the Seminoles offered Eboigbodin. The rising senior also holds offers from Nebraska, BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, and Boise State.
During his junior season at JSerra Catholic, Eboigbodin totaled 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, one blocked field goal, and one blocked punt.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 472 overall prospect, the No. 38 EDGE, and the No. 41 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG