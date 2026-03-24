Florida State Becomes Latest Contender for Top-50 Recruit

It's no real secret that the majority of the top college football teams in the country are the same ones that lead the recruiting rankings each year.

Florida State hasn't attained elite talent at a consistent level during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. Really, it's a two-fold problem.

READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

The Seminoles don't recruit well enough. From cycle to cycle, the results vary. When FSU is able to get blue-chip prospects on campus, they usually bust or transfer elsewhere before hitting their peak.

Though the last few years have been brutal, the only way to start climbing out of the hole is to land top recruits and prioritize retaining them.

FSU is taking a stab at one of the most highly-regarded players in the 2028 class.

Florida State Offers Top-5 Defensive End

Cam Toomey/Twitte

On Monday afternoon, four-star 2028 defensive end Cam Toomey announced that he'd received an offer from Florida State. Toomey referred to head coach Mike Norvell, EDGE's coach Nick Williams, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, and graduate assistant Jaleel McRae when revealing the news on social media.

Toomey is s a top-100 prospect with plenty of potential. Toomey already holds offers from Auburn, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Syracuse, Rutgers, and Boston College, among others.

During his sophomore season at Saratoga Springs High School, Toomey saw action at defensive end and tight end, while also taking reps at punter. He totaled 36 tackles, ten tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and five pass deflections. Toomey caught eight passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, along with rushing 11 times for 77 yards.

Toomey posted a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble in a 28-14 victory against Colonie Central High School on October 3.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 44 overall prospect, the No. 5 EDGE, and the No. 1 recruit in New York in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold a verbal commitment in the 2028 class at this time.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in February.

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2026 Season?

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

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