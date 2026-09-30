Florida State Loses Commitment In #Tribe27

The Florida State Seminoles did what they could to salvage their #Tribe27 recruiting class over the summer.

Regardless, Florida State entered the 2026 season outside of the top-30 in the class rankings. It doesn't appear that the situation is going to get any better this fall, with the Seminoles dealing with plenty of instability.

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In less than a week, FSU has seen two members of #Tribe27 move on for a variety of reasons. Earlier this month, three-star defensive end Meshi Dobson reclassified back to the 2028 class from the 2027 class.

Though Dobson is still committed to the Seminoles, he no longer factors into the current recruiting cycle.

On Tuesday, three-star tight end Connor Winn decommitted from Florida State and reopened his recruitment.

Three-Star TE Connor Winn No Longer Committed To FSU

University Christian tight end Connor Winn runs through high school football drills at practice on July 29, 2026. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winn announced his decision to back off his pledge to the Seminoles on social media. He originally chose Florida State back on July 1, 2025.

"First off, I just want to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Thomsen, and the FSU staff for the hospitality over the last year," Winn wrote. "With that being said, I’m going to open up my recruitment."

First off I just want to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Thomsen, and the FSU staff for the hospitality over the last year. With that being said I’m going to open up my recruitment.



Senior Tapehttps://t.co/kW3hOVElV8 — Connor Winn TE 6'3 235 ‘27 (@ConnorWinn2027) September 29, 2026

Prior to his commitment to Florida State, Winn was pledged to Rutgers. He also reported offers from Maryland, UCF, and Syracuse, among others.

The Seminoles joined his recruitment last summer after Winn impressed the coaching staff at a 7-on-7 camp. He visited campus a handful of times, dating back to January.

Winn has dealt with a variety of injuries during his prep career. This is believed to be a mutual decision.

During his senior season at University Christian High School, Winn has totaled 3 receptions for 44 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 1842 overall prospect, the No. 92 TE, and the No. 199 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With Winn moving on, Florida State is down to 15 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class falls to No. 42 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, 5th year

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Sophomore

Gavin Markey, Sophomore

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

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