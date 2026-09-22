FSU Football's Top Commitment Scores 6 Touchdowns In Dominant Two-Way Showing

Florida State fans aren't really paying much attention to the recruiting trail these days. After all, head coach Mike Norvell has consistently disappointed in that area, along with plenty of others.

Either way, the Seminoles do have a few talented players in their #Tribe27 class, and the coaching staff is trying to hold onto them as long as possible.

READ MORE: FSU Football Star WR Picking Up NFL Buzz Following Alabama Performance

Top-100 recruit and four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole was Florida State's biggest addition on the trail over the summer. Poole chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Tennessee back in July.

Poole is showcasing his talent between the lines early in his senior season.

FSU Commit Ta'Shawn Poole Puts Together Impressive Two-Way Performance

Ta'Shawn Poole/IG

On Friday, Poole racked up major numbers in a 49-43 against Baldwin High School.

In the thrilling victory, he recorded 9 receptions for 245 yards and 6 touchdowns. He added 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss on defense. Poole averaged 27.9 yards per catch.

Though he's expected to slot in on defense at Florida State, Poole is more than capable as a wide receiver.

He’s still hungry, humble, and hustling. Keep impacting games on all three phases @poole_tashawn . Give 5 , 5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/I0wXhPEcw9 — Trey Porter (@CoachPorterJP3) September 20, 2026

In the first 4 games of his senior season, he's caught 16 passes for 367 yards and 8 touchdowns, while rushing 7 times for 59 yards and another score.

On defense, Poole has recorded 14 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 64 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 6 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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