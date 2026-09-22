FSU Football's Top Commitment Scores 6 Touchdowns In Dominant Two-Way Showing
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Florida State fans aren't really paying much attention to the recruiting trail these days. After all, head coach Mike Norvell has consistently disappointed in that area, along with plenty of others.
Either way, the Seminoles do have a few talented players in their #Tribe27 class, and the coaching staff is trying to hold onto them as long as possible.
READ MORE: FSU Football Star WR Picking Up NFL Buzz Following Alabama Performance
Top-100 recruit and four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole was Florida State's biggest addition on the trail over the summer. Poole chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Tennessee back in July.
Poole is showcasing his talent between the lines early in his senior season.
FSU Commit Ta'Shawn Poole Puts Together Impressive Two-Way Performance
On Friday, Poole racked up major numbers in a 49-43 against Baldwin High School.
In the thrilling victory, he recorded 9 receptions for 245 yards and 6 touchdowns. He added 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss on defense. Poole averaged 27.9 yards per catch.
Though he's expected to slot in on defense at Florida State, Poole is more than capable as a wide receiver.
In the first 4 games of his senior season, he's caught 16 passes for 367 yards and 8 touchdowns, while rushing 7 times for 59 yards and another score.
On defense, Poole has recorded 14 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 interceptions.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 64 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 6 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 34 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG