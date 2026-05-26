Florida State Making Move On 111-Tackle LB From Texas

The Florida State Seminoles are hoping the next few months will be fruitful for their #Tribe27 recruiting class. So far, the coaching staff has only landed three commitments since the beginning of the year, including just two verbal pledges dating back to February.

With official visits kicking off this weekend, there's an opportunity for the Seminoles to begin climbing back towards the top 25 in the country.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

At the same time, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are welcoming new names into the picture.

Florida State Offers Productive Three-Star LB

Last week, Florida State joined the hunt for three-star linebacker Cam Pettijohn, who referenced Norvell, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, and linebackers coach Ernie Sims.

Pettijohn might be a familiar name to Seminole fans. Florida State actually recruited his older brother, Riley Pettijohn, who was a member of the 2025 class. The elder Pettijohn ended up signing with Ohio State, posting nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown as a true freshman.

A rising senior, Cam Pettijohn has compiled over ten offers. Most of those have come since January with Utah, Colorado, Georgia Tech, and UNLV among the programs jumping into the mix.

Pettijohn has an official visit scheduled to Utah from June 5-7. At this stage, the remainder of his calendar is open. It's possible the Seminoles could land a trip if they make an effort.

During his junior season at Prestonwood Christian High School, Pettijohn totaled 111 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He recorded 10+ tackles in eight games, including a season-high 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in a 70-55 loss to Bastrop High School on September 12.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1330 overall prospect, the No. 120 LB, and the No. 165 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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