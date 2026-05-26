Florida State Making Move On 111-Tackle LB From Texas
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The Florida State Seminoles are hoping the next few months will be fruitful for their #Tribe27 recruiting class. So far, the coaching staff has only landed three commitments since the beginning of the year, including just two verbal pledges dating back to February.
With official visits kicking off this weekend, there's an opportunity for the Seminoles to begin climbing back towards the top 25 in the country.
READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking
At the same time, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are welcoming new names into the picture.
Florida State Offers Productive Three-Star LB
Last week, Florida State joined the hunt for three-star linebacker Cam Pettijohn, who referenced Norvell, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, and linebackers coach Ernie Sims.
Pettijohn might be a familiar name to Seminole fans. Florida State actually recruited his older brother, Riley Pettijohn, who was a member of the 2025 class. The elder Pettijohn ended up signing with Ohio State, posting nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown as a true freshman.
A rising senior, Cam Pettijohn has compiled over ten offers. Most of those have come since January with Utah, Colorado, Georgia Tech, and UNLV among the programs jumping into the mix.
Pettijohn has an official visit scheduled to Utah from June 5-7. At this stage, the remainder of his calendar is open. It's possible the Seminoles could land a trip if they make an effort.
During his junior season at Prestonwood Christian High School, Pettijohn totaled 111 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He recorded 10+ tackles in eight games, including a season-high 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in a 70-55 loss to Bastrop High School on September 12.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1330 overall prospect, the No. 120 LB, and the No. 165 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG