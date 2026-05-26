Florida State Offers Trending Quarterback Recruit

Florida State shook up its coaching staff for the second consecutive offseason. Among the many moves was the Seminoles promoting assistant wide receivers coach Austin Tucker to quarterbacks coach, filling the gap left by Tony Tokarz's departure to Buffalo.

It probably took longer than expected, but Tucker finally landed his first recruit last week, securing three-star prospect Logan Flaherty. The decision means the Seminoles have filled the spot in #Tribe27.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

That gives Florida State the luxury of beginning to look ahead to future classes. Tucker is getting an early start on forming relationships with promising quarterbacks around the country.

Florida State Targeting Three-Star QB Out Of Georgia

Bode Spence/Twitter

Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star quarterback Bode Spence, a member of the 2028 class. Spence referred to Tucker, offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr., and director of football strategy Gabe Fertitta when revealing the news on social media.

Spence has showcased plenty of potential with two years remaining in his prep career. He's already earned nearly 20 offers, with Indiana, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Kansas, Iowa State, and USF joining his recruitment since the calendar flipped to 2026.

In recent months, Spence has visited Georgia Tech and Clemson. He's never visited Florida State previously so that will be the next box the Seminoles need to check.

During his sophomore season at East Paulding High School, Spence completed 155/245 passes for 2,214 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions. He added 74 rushes for 452 yards and six more scores on the ground.

Spence threw for 250+ yards in four appearances, including a season-high 25/35 passing for 292 yards in a 31-14 victory against South Paulding High School on October 24. He guided his team to a 6-5 record and a playoff berth in his first year as a full-time starter.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 398 overall prospect, the No. 29 QB, and the No. 53 recruit in Georgia in the 2028 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold a verbal commitment in the 2028 class at this time.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in February.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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