Top-100 Wide Receiver Picks Florida Over Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles secured a big recruiting win on Tuesday, landing three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty. After a few dominoes didn't fall in their favor previously, the Seminoles found a signal-caller to spearhead #Tribe27.

Flaherty is expected to assist Florida State's recruiting efforts in the coming months.

READ MORE: Florida State Finally Lands Quarterback For #Tribe27 Recruiting Class

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Seminoles. Flaherty announced his decision alongside his high school teammate and four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl.

Despite his quarterback heading to Tallahassee, Pearl went the complete opposite direction.

Four-Star WR Picks Florida Over Florida State

Pearl revealed his pledge shortly after Flaherty, choosing the Florida Gators over Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss.

The choice wasn't necessarily a surprise as Pearl was trending towards the Gators. Either way, he will soon flip from teammates to rivals with Flaherty planning to don garnet and gold.

Florida State joined Pearl's recruitment in February. He was on campus in April for an official visit. Pearl did not have an official visit scheduled to return to the Seminoles.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Elias Pearl has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 185 WR chose the Gators over Georgia, Florida State, LSU, and Ole Miss



“Dreams come true you just have to stay consistent and be all in.”https://t.co/ZFQn8AIuxo pic.twitter.com/yhdvAZ8NQ4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 19, 2026

During his junior season at Port Charlotte High school, Pearl totaled 69 receptions for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed 40 times for 253 yards and 11 more scores. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Pearl recorded 100+ receiving yards in four games, including a season-high ten catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 victory against Sebring High School on September 19.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 90 overall prospect, the No. 16 WR, and the No. 10 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Pearl off the board, Florida State will turn its focus to four-star Jamarin Simmons, four-star Sean Green, three-star Cam Wade, three-star Arnold Mugerwa, three-star Majay Thompson, and three-star Antwan Lockett.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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