Florida State Secures Early Commitment From Promising Athlete Chayse Brown

The Florida State Seminoles are in a constant mode of evaluation. Considering the recent state of the program, it's imperative for the coaching staff to identify and secure as much talent as possible.

That has the Seminoles staying in the present, while keeping a watchful eye on the future. Over the years, head coach Mike Norvell has added plenty of early commitments who went on to become prominent recruits. Names such as Travis Hunter, CJ Baxter, Kam Davis, and Javion Hilson immediately come to mind.

READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commitment Sends Encouraging Recruiting Message

With plenty of time to go, Florida State has added its first pledge to #Tribe28.

Promising Athlete Chayse Brown Makes Early Commitment To Florida State

On Thursday, rising junior and 2028 athlete Chayse Brown announced his commitment to Florida State.

Brown just picked up an offer from the Seminoles yesterday, impressing the coaching staff with his performance during a 7-on-7 camp. With the offer in hand, it didn't take him long to make a decision.

Florida State is recruiting Brown as a defensive back.

Brown chose the Seminoles over LSU, North Carolina, Nebraska, UNLV, UConn, Marshall, and Buffalo, among others.

During his sophomore season at Lennard High School, Brown totaled six tackles and an interception on defense. He added 20 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

Brown recorded a season-high three catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-6 victory against Spoto High School on August 29.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound athlete has yet to be ranked in the 2028 class.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds one verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which is not ranked at this time.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in February.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Defensive Back Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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