Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In On Four-Star Target
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The Florida State Seminoles are making moves on the recruiting trail with an important summer taking center stage in Tallahassee.
Over the next few weeks, more than 60 official visitors will be stopping through Florida State. The list includes many of the Seminoles' top targets in the 2027 class.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball Starter Has Pre-NBA Draft Workout with New York Knicks
Ahead of the action, the coaching staff is checking in with some of the recruits on their wishlist.
FSU OL Coach Herb Hand Visits Four-Star Target
On Monday evening, Florida State offensive line coach Herb Hand was in Arizona to meet with four-star target DaJohn Yarborough.
Yarborough is a name to know in the trenches for the Seminoles. He recently set his decision for June 27, shortly after he wraps up a slate of official visits that includes trips to Florida State, Mississippi State, Cal, and Washington. Rutgers is also competing to land his commitment.
The Seminoles offered a scholarship to Yarborough last summer, joining his recruitment in June of 2025. He was recently on campus back in March to watch one of Florida State's spring practices and continue growing his relationship with the coaching staff.
The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 409 overall prospect, the No. 22 IOL, and the No. 8 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Considering that Florida State has yet to add an offensive lineman in #Tribe27, finding a way to secure Yarborough would be a big addition for the Seminoles.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG