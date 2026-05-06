Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In On Four-Star Target

The Florida State Seminoles are making moves on the recruiting trail with an important summer taking center stage in Tallahassee.

Over the next few weeks, more than 60 official visitors will be stopping through Florida State. The list includes many of the Seminoles' top targets in the 2027 class.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball Starter Has Pre-NBA Draft Workout with New York Knicks

Ahead of the action, the coaching staff is checking in with some of the recruits on their wishlist.

FSU OL Coach Herb Hand Visits Four-Star Target

DaJohn Yarborough/Twitter

On Monday evening, Florida State offensive line coach Herb Hand was in Arizona to meet with four-star target DaJohn Yarborough.

Yarborough is a name to know in the trenches for the Seminoles. He recently set his decision for June 27, shortly after he wraps up a slate of official visits that includes trips to Florida State, Mississippi State, Cal, and Washington. Rutgers is also competing to land his commitment.

Thanks for coming out to spend time Coach!🍢🍢 @CoachHand pic.twitter.com/7QG992y7iA — Dajohn Yarborough (@DajohnYarboroug) May 5, 2026

The Seminoles offered a scholarship to Yarborough last summer, joining his recruitment in June of 2025. He was recently on campus back in March to watch one of Florida State's spring practices and continue growing his relationship with the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 409 overall prospect, the No. 22 IOL, and the No. 8 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Considering that Florida State has yet to add an offensive lineman in #Tribe27, finding a way to secure Yarborough would be a big addition for the Seminoles.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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