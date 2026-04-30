340-Pound Four-Star Sets Commitment Date With FSU Football In Pursuit

The conclusion of April marks the beginning of an extremely important period for the Florida State Seminoles.

Throughout May and June, a large crop of recruits in the 2027 class will be making their way to Tallahassee for official visits. The next two months will give the coaching staff an opportunity to seal the deal with some of their top targets.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

Typically, this has been the stage of the recruiting cycle where Florida State adds the bulk of its commitments. A wave of pledges would be a welcome sight for #Tribe27 as the class is close to dropping out of the top-30 of the recruiting rankings.

FSU Football Contending For Four-Star OL With Commitment Date In June

DaJohn Yarborough/Twitter

Earlier this week, four-star offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough revealed he is getting closer to a decision.

According to Rivals' Brandon Huffman, Yarbourough plans to announce his commitment on June 27. Five teams are contending for the blue-chip prospect; Florida State, Mississippi State, Washington, Cal, and Rutgers.

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough has his announcement date set and is down to five schools.



Yarborough will announce his commitment on June 27 and he breaks down his five finalists.



MORE: https://t.co/IbVWX6XYaF pic.twitter.com/nJzkmTQ4wU — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) April 27, 2026

Yarborough has set official visits to Mississippi State (May 29), Florida State (June 5), Cal (June 11), and Washington (June 19). As of now, the Huskies will receive the final trip before he goes public with his decision.

The Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to Yarborough nearly a year ago, joining his recruitment in June of 2025. He was on campus in March to view a spring practice and to build a better bond with the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 409 overall prospect, the No. 22 IOL, and the No. 8 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 33 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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