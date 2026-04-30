340-Pound Four-Star Sets Commitment Date With FSU Football In Pursuit
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The conclusion of April marks the beginning of an extremely important period for the Florida State Seminoles.
Throughout May and June, a large crop of recruits in the 2027 class will be making their way to Tallahassee for official visits. The next two months will give the coaching staff an opportunity to seal the deal with some of their top targets.
READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere
Typically, this has been the stage of the recruiting cycle where Florida State adds the bulk of its commitments. A wave of pledges would be a welcome sight for #Tribe27 as the class is close to dropping out of the top-30 of the recruiting rankings.
FSU Football Contending For Four-Star OL With Commitment Date In June
Earlier this week, four-star offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough revealed he is getting closer to a decision.
According to Rivals' Brandon Huffman, Yarbourough plans to announce his commitment on June 27. Five teams are contending for the blue-chip prospect; Florida State, Mississippi State, Washington, Cal, and Rutgers.
Yarborough has set official visits to Mississippi State (May 29), Florida State (June 5), Cal (June 11), and Washington (June 19). As of now, the Huskies will receive the final trip before he goes public with his decision.
The Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to Yarborough nearly a year ago, joining his recruitment in June of 2025. He was on campus in March to view a spring practice and to build a better bond with the coaching staff.
The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 409 overall prospect, the No. 22 IOL, and the No. 8 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 33 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG