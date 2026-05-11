Four-Star RB Sets Commitment Date with Florida State Seminoles Football In Contention

The Florida State Seminoles are hoping to make moves on the recruiting trail as the summer weather picks up in Tallahassee.

At this point in the cycle, Florida State has yet to add a pledge at running back. That hasn't stopped new position coach Kam Martin from stacking up the board with plenty of options.

READ MORE: Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team

While plenty of targets will make their way to Tallahassee for official visits in the coming weeks, not everyone is waiting to reveal a decision.

Four-Star RB Committing With FSU Football In The Mix

Brayden Tyson/Twitter

According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, four-star running back Brayden Tyson is closing in on an announcement.

Tyson plans to make his commitment public on May 15. Florida State is among the final four teams in the running, with Purdue, Rutgers, and South Carolina also in the mix.

The Seminoles have been pursuing Tyson for over two years. The coaching change from David Johnson to Martin doesn't appear to have impacted Florida State's interest.

Tyson has already visited FSU three times this year, including a trip in April to watch a spring practice.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star RB Brayden Tyson will announce his commitment on May 15, @ChadSimmons_ reports⌛️



He will choose between Florida State, Purdue, Rutgers and South Carolina.



Read: https://t.co/Exk6YO7AG9 pic.twitter.com/s4gHkkChsI — Rivals (@Rivals) May 10, 2026

With that being said, Tyson planned his commitment on the heels of an official visit to South Carolina. The Gamecocks might hold the edge right now.

During his junior season at Brookwood High School, Tyson recorded 163 carries for 1,292 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 201 yards and another score.

Tyson rushed for 100+ yards in seven games, including a season-high 19 carries for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-27 victory against Peachtree Ridge High School on October 17.

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound running back is regarded as the No. 356 overall prospect, the No. 23 ATH, and the No. 38 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Tyson, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Gary Walker, three-star Asa Barnes, three-star Kelsey Gerald, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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