Florida State Seminoles Football Joins Recruitment for Productive Defender

Florida State's coaching staff is gearing up for a crucial summer.

With 60+ recruits headed to Tallahassee for official visits, the Seminoles are still adding some new names to the board.

READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere

Considering #Tribe27 is in danger of falling out of the top 35 in the class rankings, Florida State is flipping over every stone while searching for talent.

Florida State Offers Productive Defender, Under-The-Radar Prospect

Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to three-star linebacker Nathan Jones.

Jones referenced a conversation with EDGE's coach Nick Williams when revealing the news on social media.

The rising senior hasn't visited FSU previously. He also holds offers from Baylor, Arizona, Kansas State, Washington State, and UNLV, among others.

After a great conversation with @CoachNickWill i am blessed to receive my 12th D1 offer from @FSUFootball !@AZcoachHenri @DEdgeFootball pic.twitter.com/uGrA9nNKqD — Nathan Jones 3⭐️ (@natej2508) April 23, 2026

At this stage, Jones has yet to schedule any official visits. Florida State will monitor bringing him in, depending on how things shake out with other targets.

Considering the offer came from Williams, it's possible that the Seminoles are recruiting Jones as a JACK linebacker/defensive end.

During his junior season at Notre Dame Prep, Jones totaled 84 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection. He also rushed 52 times for 494 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jones totaled 10+ tackles in two outings, including a season-high 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in a 30-17 loss to Campo Verde High School on September 25.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1358 overall prospect, the No. 128 LB, and the No. 40 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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