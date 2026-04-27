Florida State Seminoles Football Joins Recruitment for Productive Defender
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Florida State's coaching staff is gearing up for a crucial summer.
With 60+ recruits headed to Tallahassee for official visits, the Seminoles are still adding some new names to the board.
READ MORE: Two WR Targets Spurn Florida State Seminoles Football With Commitments Elsewhere
Considering #Tribe27 is in danger of falling out of the top 35 in the class rankings, Florida State is flipping over every stone while searching for talent.
Florida State Offers Productive Defender, Under-The-Radar Prospect
Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to three-star linebacker Nathan Jones.
Jones referenced a conversation with EDGE's coach Nick Williams when revealing the news on social media.
The rising senior hasn't visited FSU previously. He also holds offers from Baylor, Arizona, Kansas State, Washington State, and UNLV, among others.
At this stage, Jones has yet to schedule any official visits. Florida State will monitor bringing him in, depending on how things shake out with other targets.
Considering the offer came from Williams, it's possible that the Seminoles are recruiting Jones as a JACK linebacker/defensive end.
During his junior season at Notre Dame Prep, Jones totaled 84 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection. He also rushed 52 times for 494 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jones totaled 10+ tackles in two outings, including a season-high 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in a 30-17 loss to Campo Verde High School on September 25.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1358 overall prospect, the No. 128 LB, and the No. 40 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG