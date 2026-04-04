Florida State Seminoles Football Lands Dynamic Two-Way Athlete DaYon Cooper
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The drought has come to a conclusion in Tallahassee.
Florida State has stayed steady on the recruiting trail this offseason, but those efforts haven't necessarily resulted in commitments. It's been 64 days since the Seminoles made an addition to #Tribe27.
READ MORE: FSU Football Dealing With Injuries to Key Veteran Linebackers This Spring
Hard work always ends up paying off, even if you have to climb first.
In the opening days of April, Florida State has secured a talented two-way athlete.
Three-Star Athlete DaYon Cooper Chooses FSU Over Tennessee, Others
On Saturday afternoon, three-star athlete DaYon Cooper announced his commitment to Florida State over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Louisville, and Wake Forest, among others, per Noles247.
Cooper was on campus to view the Seminoles' second spring scrimmage, his first trip to Tallahassee. He just picked up an offer from Florida State in February, but the program wasted no time making a leap in his recruitment.
The rising senior is trending in the right direction after helping guide South Pittsburg High School to a state championship last season. He developed into a playmaker on both sides of the ball, totaling 1,252 yards and 17 touchdowns. Cooper was honored with the Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football Award.
Cooper has the potential to play wide receiver or defensive back at the college level. He's expected to slot in at cornerback for the Seminoles.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 535 overall prospect, the No. 36 ATH, and the No. 35 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Cooper is the third defensive back to join #Tribe27. Four-star Mekhi Williams and three-star Jemari Foreman project as safeties at the college level.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Cooper, Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class moves from No. 25 to No. 18 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG