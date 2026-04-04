Florida State Seminoles Football Lands Dynamic Two-Way Athlete DaYon Cooper

The drought has come to a conclusion in Tallahassee.

Florida State has stayed steady on the recruiting trail this offseason, but those efforts haven't necessarily resulted in commitments. It's been 64 days since the Seminoles made an addition to #Tribe27.

READ MORE: FSU Football Dealing With Injuries to Key Veteran Linebackers This Spring

Hard work always ends up paying off, even if you have to climb first.

In the opening days of April, Florida State has secured a talented two-way athlete.

Three-Star Athlete DaYon Cooper Chooses FSU Over Tennessee, Others

South Pittsburg's Dayon Cooper (2) carries the ball as McKenzie's Avery Brown (13) goes for a tackle during the 2025 TSSAA Class 1A Football State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, three-star athlete DaYon Cooper announced his commitment to Florida State over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Louisville, and Wake Forest, among others, per Noles247.

Cooper was on campus to view the Seminoles' second spring scrimmage, his first trip to Tallahassee. He just picked up an offer from Florida State in February, but the program wasted no time making a leap in his recruitment.

The rising senior is trending in the right direction after helping guide South Pittsburg High School to a state championship last season. He developed into a playmaker on both sides of the ball, totaling 1,252 yards and 17 touchdowns. Cooper was honored with the Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football Award.

Cooper has the potential to play wide receiver or defensive back at the college level. He's expected to slot in at cornerback for the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 535 overall prospect, the No. 36 ATH, and the No. 35 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Cooper is the third defensive back to join #Tribe27. Four-star Mekhi Williams and three-star Jemari Foreman project as safeties at the college level.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Cooper, Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class moves from No. 25 to No. 18 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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