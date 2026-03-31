FSU Football Lands Official Visit From Trending Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are leaving no stone unturned on the recruiting trail. In this day and age, the majority of the attention is on the top prospects and class rankings.

With that being said, with so many recruits across the country in different hotbeds, it's easy for talent to fall through the cracks.

READ MORE: Nation's No. 3 QB Sends Clear Message After FSU Football Visit

Florida State has done a capable job of recruiting wide receivers since Tim Harris Jr. arrived in town ahead of the 2024 season. Over the last two cycles, the Seminoles have landed multiple blue-chip prospects such as Jayvan Boggs, Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Devin Carter, Jasen Lopez, and EJ White.

Harris Jr. is still looking for his first addition to #Tribe27, but Florida State has plenty of options on the table.

Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Sets Official Visit To Florida State

South Pittsburg's Dayon Cooper (2) runs in a touchdown against MASE during the first quarter of the Class 1A championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the weekend, rising senior and two-way athlete DaYon Cooper announced his intentions to officially visit Florida State this summer. Cooper will be on campus June 5-7.

Cooper is a relatively new target who picked up an offer from the Seminoles in February. He made his first trip to Florida State earlier this month for a junior day.

Director of Recruiting Strategy DJ Daniels has built a solid rapport with Cooper.

Cooper has taken numerous visits over the past few weeks as he evaluations his option. Recent stops include Alabama, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and Tennessee.

So far, Florida State is the only official visit that Cooper has publicly announced.

During his junior season at South Pittsburg High School, Cooper contributed on both sides of the ball. He totaled 1,252 total yards and 17 touchdowns as the Pirates went 14-1 and won a state championship. Cooper was honored with the Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football award.

Cooper has the potential to play wide receiver or defensive back at the college level.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound wide receiver has yet to be ranked by 247Sports in the 2027 class.

Cooper holds nearly 14 offers. Some of the notable programs in pursuit include Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville, Maryland, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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