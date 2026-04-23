Four-Star CB Schedules Official Visit With Florida State Seminoles Football
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The Florida State Seminoles have dipped in the recruiting rankings this spring.
While Florida State had plenty of visitors over the last two months, the coaching staff has only netted a single commitment since the end of January.
READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season
All eyes are shifting to the summer with an important period of official visits right around the corner. Most of the Seminoles' top targets will be on campus in May and June.
The list keeps growing as Florida State is stacking up options at various positions.
Four-Star CB Joshua Vilmael Schedules Official Visit To Florida State
Earlier this week, four-star cornerback Joshua Vilmael announced his plans to officially visit FSU from June 19-21.
The Seminoles extended Vilmael a scholarship earlier this year. His trip this summer will mark his first time stepping foot on campus at Florida State.
Vilmael has also set up official visits to UCLA and Houston.
During his junior season at Fort Bend Travis High School, Vilmael was credited with three tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and four blocked kicks, showcasing his impact across the field.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 250 overall prospect, the No. 29 CB, and the No. 40 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
The Seminoles did land three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper in early April. However, the coaching staff wants to add more recruits to the defensive backfield.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG