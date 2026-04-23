Four-Star CB Schedules Official Visit With Florida State Seminoles Football

The Florida State Seminoles have dipped in the recruiting rankings this spring.

While Florida State had plenty of visitors over the last two months, the coaching staff has only netted a single commitment since the end of January.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

All eyes are shifting to the summer with an important period of official visits right around the corner. Most of the Seminoles' top targets will be on campus in May and June.

The list keeps growing as Florida State is stacking up options at various positions.

Four-Star CB Joshua Vilmael Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

Joshua Vilmael/Twitter

Earlier this week, four-star cornerback Joshua Vilmael announced his plans to officially visit FSU from June 19-21.

The Seminoles extended Vilmael a scholarship earlier this year. His trip this summer will mark his first time stepping foot on campus at Florida State.

Vilmael has also set up official visits to UCLA and Houston.

During his junior season at Fort Bend Travis High School, Vilmael was credited with three tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and four blocked kicks, showcasing his impact across the field.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 250 overall prospect, the No. 29 CB, and the No. 40 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

The Seminoles did land three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper in early April. However, the coaching staff wants to add more recruits to the defensive backfield.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.