Four-Star DL Finalizes Official Visit to Florida State Seminoles Football

The Florida State Seminoles are closing in on a few of their top targets. The program needs good news this summer with #Tribe27 on the cusp of falling further down in the class rankings.

The Seminoles will be kicking off their slate of official visits later this month, and those trips are scheduled to continue into June.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football, Georgia Bulldogs Scrap Home-And-Home Series

Florida State has added another recruit to its list after finalizing a visit with a blue-chip defensive lineman.

Four-Star DL Sets Up Official Visit To Florida State

Karlos May/Twitter

According to his social media, four-star defensive lineman Karlos May will officially visit Florida State from May 29-31.

May is near the top of the Seminoles' board in the trenches. The rising senior recently named FSU in his top 5 alongside Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

Considering Florida State gets the first impression, it's important for the coaching staff to take advantage of the opportunity. May will also see Georgia, Auburn, and Ohio State in June.

May was in Tallahassee last month to watch one of Florida State's scrimmages. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton is leading the charge.

During his junior season at Ramsay High School, May totaled 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. May recorded 5+ tackles in four consecutive games to conclude the campaign, including a season-high seven total stops in a 14-7 loss to Jacksonville High School on November 7.

The 6-foot-3.5, 305-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 182 overall prospect, the No. 22 DL, and the No. 8 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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