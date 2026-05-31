Four-Star DL Becomes Sixth Recruit to Choose Clemson Over FSU Football
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Florida State holds the all-time edge in the series against the Clemson Tigers (21-17). However, the last 11 years haven't been kind to the Seminoles as Clemson has won nine of the last ten meetings, including seven straight from 2015-22.
While Florida State has dipped in performance, Clemson is quickly becoming the cream of the crop in the ACC. That includes both on the field and on the recruiting trail.
READ MORE: New FSU Football Quarterback Reveals Jersey Number
Tigers have been running circles around the Seminoles in May. In less than three weeks, Clemson has landed six recruits over Florida State, including four-star offensive lineman Elijah Morrison, four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons, four-star running back Gary Walker, four-star offensive lineman Carter Jones, and three-star tight end Carter Blackwell.
The latest prospect to spurn the Seminoles for Clemson is four-star defensive lineman Santana Harvey.
Four-Star DL Chooses Clemson Over Florida State, Others
On Friday, Harvey revealed his pledge to the Tigers, choosing the ACC rival over Florida State, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Colorado.
Harvey was one of Florida State's most coveted targets along the defensive front. The coaching staff offered him all the way back in January of 2025.
The blue-chip prospect visited campus twice since the calendar flipped to 2026. He was in town back in April to take in a spring practice. Harvey was scheduled to return for an official visit, but committed to Clemson before that trip could take place.
Harvey is the son of former Florida defensive lineman Derrick Harvey. The elder Harvey was a top-10 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.
During his junior season at Lakeland High School, Harvey accumulated 20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 284 overall prospect, the No. 35 DL, and the No. 25 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 47 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG