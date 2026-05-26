Versatile Tight End Chooses ACC Rival Over Florida State

Florida State is looking to add multiple tight ends in its #Tribe27 recruiting class.

The Seminoles landed an early pledge from three-star tight end Connor Winn last summer. Since then, the focus has been on finding a running mate to add alongside Winn.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

The options are starting to dwindle in the final days of May.

Three-Star Tight End Chooses Clemson Over Florida State, Others

Carter Blackwell/Twitter

On Monday morning, three-star tight end Carter Blackwell announced his commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Florida State, Duke, and UCF.

Blackwell made his decision on the cusp of his upcoming slate of official visits, which was scheduled to begin in Death Valley this weekend. Florida State was expected to host Blackwell from June 5-7, but that trip is no longer on the table.

The versatile tight end is someone whom the Seminoles identified this offseason, joining his recruitment in March. Blackwell visited Florida State just over a week later to view a spring practice.

Clemson just offered Blackwell last month and was able to net his commitment without a trip to campus.

I give all glory to God for every opportunity, lesson, and blessing along the way. I’m Excited to continue my academic and athletic career at Clemson University.#ALLIN #GoTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/LG1Mwdvl3R — Carter Blackwell (@CarterBwell) May 26, 2026

The Tigers have won out over the Seminoles in a handful of recruiting battles this month, previously securing four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons, who was from the Tallahassee area, and four-star running back Gary Walker.

During his junior season at Lee County High School, Blackwell totaled 24 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. He recorded four tackles, one tackles for loss, and a forced fumble as well.

Blackwell put up a season-high four catches for 85 yards in a 34-28 loss to Houston County High School on October 31. He scored a touchdown in three of his final four appearances.

The 6-foot-4, 224-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 848 overall prospect, the No. 42 TE, and the No. 102 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Blackwell off the board, Florida State's focus turns to four-star George Lamons Jr., three-star Colton Johnson, three-star Joshua Pettigrew, and three-star DeShaun Thomas.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 41 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

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