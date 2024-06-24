FSU Football Among Three Programs In Contention For Blue-Chip Defensive Back After Decommitment
Florida State is always looking to stock its defensive backfield with elite talent through high school recruiting or the transfer portal. That's been no different in the 2025 class as the Seminoles are pursuing a long list of intriguing prospects who could make a splash in Tallahassee in the future.
On Sunday evening, four-star defensive back Jaboree Antoine announced major news in his recruitment. He's decided to re-open the process moving forward after backing off a commitment to LSU that he made in late January. In the process, Antoine revealed that he plans to narrow his focus on the Seminoles, Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes moving forward.
This is a potentially notable move for the Seminoles. After all, Antoine's final official visit before reconsidering his pledge to the in-state Tigers was to Florida State earlier this month. It feels like the biggest competition is with the Hurricanes at this moment in time, as crazy as that is to say about a prospect from Louisiana.
Antoine is still a relatively new name on the recruiting board after the Seminoles offered him at the beginning of the year. That hasn't stopped head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. from making him a priority.
Other names worth noting in the secondary from the prep level include four-star Xavier Thomas, four-star Shamar Arnoux, four-star Ben Hanks Jr., four-star Jordan Moore, four-star Onis Konanbanny, four-star Ladarian Clardy, four-star Bryce Fitzgerald, four-star Tony Williams, three-star Max Redmon, and three-star Jett White (Maryland)
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 6 CB, and the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold five commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 66 in the country.
