FSU Football Among Three Programs In Contention For Blue-Chip Defensive Back After Decommitment

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jaboree Antoine has Decommitted from LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 185 CB from New Iberia, LA is ranked as a Top 65 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 6 CB) per On3



Antoine says Miami, Florida State, & LSU are the schools he’s focused on moving forward… pic.twitter.com/6ZqFMM5CSg