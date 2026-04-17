FSU Football Among Five Programs in Race for Blue-Chip Defender
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Florida State is looking to make a few splashes on the recruiting trail this summer. Considering the Seminoles have only landed two new commitments since the beginning of the year, the coaching staff has its work cut out for itself.
The summer is swiftly approaching and Florida State is closing in on some of its top targets.
READ MORE: FSU DC Tony White Highlights True Freshman Who Could Impact Early
The Seminoles received good news from one prized recruit in the middle of April.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Includes FSU In Top 5
On Thursday, four-star defensive lineman Karlos May announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State made the cut alongside Ohio State, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Auburn.
The Seminoles have been pursuing May for nearly a year, extending him a scholarship in July of 2025. He was on campus for Florida State's game against Miami last October and returned over the weekend to view the final scrimmage of the spring.
May is scheduled to officially visit FSU from May 29-31. He'll also see Georgia, Auburn, and Ohio State in June. The Seminoles will get the first impression, so the coaching staff needs to set the tone.
During his junior season at Ramsay High School, May totaled 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. May recorded 5+ tackles in four consecutive games to conclude the campaign, including a season-high seven total stops in a 14-7 loss to Jacksonville High School on November 7.
The 6-foot-3.5, 305-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 178 overall prospect, the No. 9 DL, and the No. 9 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 26 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG