FSU Football Among Five Programs in Race for Blue-Chip Defender

Florida State is looking to make a few splashes on the recruiting trail this summer. Considering the Seminoles have only landed two new commitments since the beginning of the year, the coaching staff has its work cut out for itself.

The summer is swiftly approaching and Florida State is closing in on some of its top targets.

READ MORE: FSU DC Tony White Highlights True Freshman Who Could Impact Early

The Seminoles received good news from one prized recruit in the middle of April.

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Includes FSU In Top 5

Karlos May/Twitte

On Thursday, four-star defensive lineman Karlos May announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State made the cut alongside Ohio State, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

The Seminoles have been pursuing May for nearly a year, extending him a scholarship in July of 2025. He was on campus for Florida State's game against Miami last October and returned over the weekend to view the final scrimmage of the spring.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Karlos May is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 305 DL from Birmingham, AL is ranked as the No. 7 DL in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/AM28yRwftY pic.twitter.com/ijExWcv4AV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2026

May is scheduled to officially visit FSU from May 29-31. He'll also see Georgia, Auburn, and Ohio State in June. The Seminoles will get the first impression, so the coaching staff needs to set the tone.

During his junior season at Ramsay High School, May totaled 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. May recorded 5+ tackles in four consecutive games to conclude the campaign, including a season-high seven total stops in a 14-7 loss to Jacksonville High School on November 7.

The 6-foot-3.5, 305-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 178 overall prospect, the No. 9 DL, and the No. 9 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 26 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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