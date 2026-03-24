FSU Football to Host Elite Pass Rusher Following Recent Decommitment

Three of Florida State's five commitments in the 2027 class are considered blue-chip prospects. The early returns have been promising, but #Tribe27 will need to expand in the coming months.

The Seminoles are in the running for some of the top recruits in the country.

READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

Earlier this month, one of FSU's top targets re-opened his recruitment.

The coaching staff will get an opportunity to make an impression on four-star defensive end Jabarrius Garror this summer.

Four-Star Defensive End Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

Jabarrius Garror/Twitte

Garror decommitted from Alabama on March 14. In the wake of the decision, he's set a trio of official visits.

According to Larry Rudolph, Garror will be at Texas A&M (June 5-7), Texas (June 12-14), and Florida State (June 19-21) in June.

C.F. Vigor ‘27 EDGE Jabarrius Garror has set three visits following his de-commitment from Alabama. @GarrorJabarrius



•Texas A&M June 5th-7th

•Texas June 12th-14th

•Florida State June 19th-21st



Garror has racked up 210 tackles & 42.5 sacks the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/9JiZAp8huO — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) March 23, 2026

This is a major development as Florida State is starting to trend in the right direction in this recruitment. Garror was on campus in January and also made his way to Tallahassee for the Seminoles' upset of Alabama last August.

The touted pass-rusher would give FSU an elite prospect to build around moving forward. It remains to be seen if EDGE's coach Nick Williams can add a feather to his cap.

During his junior season at Vigor High School, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. He recorded 10+ tackles in four games, including a season-high 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a 39-26 victory against UMS-Wright Prep on September 12.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2026 Season?

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

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