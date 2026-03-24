FSU Football to Host Elite Pass Rusher Following Recent Decommitment
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Three of Florida State's five commitments in the 2027 class are considered blue-chip prospects. The early returns have been promising, but #Tribe27 will need to expand in the coming months.
The Seminoles are in the running for some of the top recruits in the country.
READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision
Earlier this month, one of FSU's top targets re-opened his recruitment.
The coaching staff will get an opportunity to make an impression on four-star defensive end Jabarrius Garror this summer.
Four-Star Defensive End Schedules Official Visit To Florida State
Garror decommitted from Alabama on March 14. In the wake of the decision, he's set a trio of official visits.
According to Larry Rudolph, Garror will be at Texas A&M (June 5-7), Texas (June 12-14), and Florida State (June 19-21) in June.
This is a major development as Florida State is starting to trend in the right direction in this recruitment. Garror was on campus in January and also made his way to Tallahassee for the Seminoles' upset of Alabama last August.
The touted pass-rusher would give FSU an elite prospect to build around moving forward. It remains to be seen if EDGE's coach Nick Williams can add a feather to his cap.
During his junior season at Vigor High School, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. He recorded 10+ tackles in four games, including a season-high 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a 39-26 victory against UMS-Wright Prep on September 12.
The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2026 Season?
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG