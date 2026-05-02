FSU Football Targets 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Recruit
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The Florida State Seminoles hold six verbal commitments in their #Tribe27 recruiting class. With that being said, five of those six pledges are on the defensive side of the ball.
The Seminoles enter the early stages of the summer with a lot under their belt. As recruits arrive in Tallahassee for official visits, Florida State will be looking to bulk up its class.
READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender
At the same time, the coaching staff continues to evaluate new names. Florida State is trying to give itself as many options as possible, considering the current woes on the trail.
FSU Offers Three-Star OT Following Herb Hand Visit
Earlier this week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to three-star offensive tackle and rising senior Luke Burger. The sizable offensive lineman checks in at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds.
Offensive line coach Herb Hand revealed the news in person while visiting Burger in Tennessee.
Burger has picked up interest from numerous P4 programs this offseason, including Virginia Tech, UCLA, USF, and Jacksonville State. As of now, he's scheduled to officially visit Vanderbilt, Duke, and Cincinnati.
At this stage, Burger has yet to take a trip to Florida State. That could change now that the Seminoles have offered, but other schools are in pursuit.
Coaches from Wake Forest, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Stanford, and Memphis have checked in on Burger in recent weeks.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1038 overall prospect, the No. 83 OT, and the No. 39 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 36 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG