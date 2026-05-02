FSU Football Targets 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles hold six verbal commitments in their #Tribe27 recruiting class. With that being said, five of those six pledges are on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seminoles enter the early stages of the summer with a lot under their belt. As recruits arrive in Tallahassee for official visits, Florida State will be looking to bulk up its class.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

At the same time, the coaching staff continues to evaluate new names. Florida State is trying to give itself as many options as possible, considering the current woes on the trail.

FSU Offers Three-Star OT Following Herb Hand Visit

Earlier this week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to three-star offensive tackle and rising senior Luke Burger. The sizable offensive lineman checks in at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds.

Offensive line coach Herb Hand revealed the news in person while visiting Burger in Tennessee.

Burger has picked up interest from numerous P4 programs this offseason, including Virginia Tech, UCLA, USF, and Jacksonville State. As of now, he's scheduled to officially visit Vanderbilt, Duke, and Cincinnati.

At this stage, Burger has yet to take a trip to Florida State. That could change now that the Seminoles have offered, but other schools are in pursuit.

Coaches from Wake Forest, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Stanford, and Memphis have checked in on Burger in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1038 overall prospect, the No. 83 OT, and the No. 39 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 36 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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