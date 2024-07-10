FSU Football In Final Four For Four-Star Wide Receiver Ahead Of July Commitment
Florida State has begun to fill out the bulk of its 2025 class over the last two weeks after picking up seven commitments since the conclusion of June. This is exactly the run that the Seminoles anticipated when lining up their slate of official visits and the success might not be over just yet.
On Tuesday evening, four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III announced that he plans to make his commitment on Sunday, July 21. Brown previously included Florida State in his final four in May and the program remains a contender for his pledge alongside Florida, Miami, and Ohio State.
Despite being a Florida Legacy, Brown is one of the top uncommitted wide receivers on FSU's recruiting board. His father played for the Gators from 2001-05 before working for the program for nearly six years (2018-23). He currently manages former UF quarterback and Indianapolis Colts rising star, Anthony Richardson.
READ MORE: Leon County Judge Could Order ACC To Disclose Pivotal Documents To FSU Legal Team
Brown has been in Tallahassee four times this year, including for an official visit at the end of last month. Head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans are heavily involved in the pursuit. The difference, however, could end up being Brown's relationship with FSU quarterback commit Tramell Jones Jr., who locked things down with the Seminoles a few weeks ago. The two have grown very close during the recruiting process.
The Florida native caught 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns while returning three punts and one kickoff for scores during his junior season at Jones High School. Brown also participates in track and field at the prep level where he's a two-time state qualifier in the triple jump with a personal best of 43-7.25.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 25 overall prospect, the No. 6 WR, and the No. 5 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 23 in the country.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Climbs ACC Head Coaching Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three-Star Safety Max Redmon Chooses FSU Football Over USF And Illinois
• FSU Basketball Star Listed In Top 30 of 2025 NBA Big Board
• FSU Football QB DJ Uiagalelei Shows Why The Culture Remains Strong In Tallahassee
• How Much Pressure Are Mike Norvell And FSU Football Under In 2024?