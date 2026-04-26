FSU Football Hosting Intriguing Defensive Prospect for Key Official Visit

The Florida State Seminoles have aspirations of filling out #Tribe27 this summer. At this stage, the Seminoles are holding on to just six verbal commitments and have fallen outside of the top-30 in the recruiting class rankings.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

FSU's work hasn't necessarily led to production just yet. The coaching staff could change the narrative over the next few months with over 60 official visitors making their way to Tallahassee.

The Seminoles keep on stacking up visitors with May and June quickly approaching.

Three-Star Safety Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

Earlier this week, three-star safety and rising senior Jeremiah Proctor announced his plans to officially visit Florida State from June 5-7.

Proctor is a recruit that the Seminoles identified at the beginning of the offseason, extending him a scholarship in January. He was on campus on April 4 to view a spring practice and spend time with the coaching staff.

As of now, Proctor has also scheduled trips to Pittsburgh and Kentucky.

During his junior season at Gainesville High School, Proctor totaled 22 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 595 overall prospect, the No. 56 S, and the No. 70 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

The Seminoles do have a pair of safeties in the fold; four-star Mekhi Williams and three-star Jemari Foreman.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 31 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.