FSU Football Hosting Intriguing Defensive Prospect for Key Official Visit
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The Florida State Seminoles have aspirations of filling out #Tribe27 this summer. At this stage, the Seminoles are holding on to just six verbal commitments and have fallen outside of the top-30 in the recruiting class rankings.
READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season
FSU's work hasn't necessarily led to production just yet. The coaching staff could change the narrative over the next few months with over 60 official visitors making their way to Tallahassee.
The Seminoles keep on stacking up visitors with May and June quickly approaching.
Three-Star Safety Schedules Official Visit To Florida State
Earlier this week, three-star safety and rising senior Jeremiah Proctor announced his plans to officially visit Florida State from June 5-7.
Proctor is a recruit that the Seminoles identified at the beginning of the offseason, extending him a scholarship in January. He was on campus on April 4 to view a spring practice and spend time with the coaching staff.
As of now, Proctor has also scheduled trips to Pittsburgh and Kentucky.
During his junior season at Gainesville High School, Proctor totaled 22 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 595 overall prospect, the No. 56 S, and the No. 70 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
The Seminoles do have a pair of safeties in the fold; four-star Mekhi Williams and three-star Jemari Foreman.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 31 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG