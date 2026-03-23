FSU Football Joins Race For Blue-Chip Pass-Catcher

Florida State's wide receiver room is expected to be a strength on offense going into the 2026 season.

It might not be much of a coincidence that the unit turned around quickly under the direction of wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. Duce Robinson put together a career year, Micahi Danzy developed into one of the most explosive players in the country, and Jayvan Boggs proved to be a capable starter when healthy.

READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

Behind the trio are a crop of young players who are filled with potential and primed to make an impact next fall.

Harris Jr. is swiftly proving himself as a developer of talent and a recruiter. Though the Seminoles are still looking for their first wide receiver in #Tribe27, they are keeping a vast board of options.

Florida State Offers Four-Star Wide Receiver

Prattville's Deshawn Hall (8) is forcecd out of bounds by Thompson's defensive back Antoine James (5) during their game in Prattville, Ala., on Friday October 24, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, Florida State became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall.

The talented pass-catcher is being pursued by numerous P4 schools, and he's already set official visits to Clemson, Penn State, Auburn, and Tennessee.

The Seminoles have their work cut out for themselves to develop into a contender in this recruitment. Hall isn't believed to have visited Florida State previously.

During his junior season at Prattville High School, Hall caught 40 passes for 660 yards and five touchdowns. He had two games with 100+ yards, including a season-high seven catches for 125 yards in a 29-15 loss to Thompson High School on October 24.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 27 WR, and the No. 10 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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