FSU Football Joins Race For Blue-Chip Pass-Catcher
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Florida State's wide receiver room is expected to be a strength on offense going into the 2026 season.
It might not be much of a coincidence that the unit turned around quickly under the direction of wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. Duce Robinson put together a career year, Micahi Danzy developed into one of the most explosive players in the country, and Jayvan Boggs proved to be a capable starter when healthy.
READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision
Behind the trio are a crop of young players who are filled with potential and primed to make an impact next fall.
Harris Jr. is swiftly proving himself as a developer of talent and a recruiter. Though the Seminoles are still looking for their first wide receiver in #Tribe27, they are keeping a vast board of options.
Florida State Offers Four-Star Wide Receiver
Last week, Florida State became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall.
The talented pass-catcher is being pursued by numerous P4 schools, and he's already set official visits to Clemson, Penn State, Auburn, and Tennessee.
The Seminoles have their work cut out for themselves to develop into a contender in this recruitment. Hall isn't believed to have visited Florida State previously.
During his junior season at Prattville High School, Hall caught 40 passes for 660 yards and five touchdowns. He had two games with 100+ yards, including a season-high seven catches for 125 yards in a 29-15 loss to Thompson High School on October 24.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 27 WR, and the No. 10 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG