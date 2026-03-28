FSU Football Lands Official Visit From Impressive Defensive Lineman
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Florida State is charging forward on the recruiting trail in the final days of March. With the first scrimmage of the spring scheduled for Saturday, the Seminoles will also be hosting Legacy Weekend.
The event will feature plenty of top targets, but a bunch of recruits have flocked through Tallahassee in recent days. The activity is picking up, and it won't slow down from here.
READ MORE: Nation's No. 3 QB Sends Clear Message After FSU Football Visit
There are only about two months remaining until official visits kick off. The Seminoles will welcome a productive defensive lineman on the opening weekend.
Three-Star DL Wesley Gover Sets Up Official Visit To Florida State
Three-star defensive lineman Wesley Gover was on campus earlier this week to watch Florida State practice. This was his second trip to town this offseason as Gover picked up a scholarship while attending a junior day in January. FSU was the first P4 program to extend him an offer.
The Seminoles are right in the mix in this recruitment. Gover recently announced his plans to officially visit FSU from May 29-31. Florida State will get the first crack at Gover this summer. He will also check out Georgia Tech, California, and Baylor.
During his junior season at Thompson High School, Gover totaled 65 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Thompson finished 11-3 and won a state championship. Gover totaled 5+ tackles in seven games and accumulated at least one tackle for loss in six games.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 529 overall prospect, the No. 62 DL, and the No. 21 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2026 Season?
Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior
Desirrio Riles, Senior
Landen Thomas, Junior
Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman
Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman
Xavier Tiller, Freshman
Corbyn Fordham, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG