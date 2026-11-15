FSU Football Lands Top JUCO Prospect Despite Coaching Uncertainty
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The Florida State Seminoles are still searching for their next head coach.
In the two weeks since firing Mike Norvell, Tony White, and Evan Cooper, the Seminoles have suffered a few blows on the recruiting trail.
READ MORE: FSU Football Set for Historic First With New Uniform Debut
Coming off its second straight win, FSU isn't losing a commitment. Instead, the Seminoles are making an addition to their #Tribe27 class without a permanent head coach.
Top JUCO OL Commits To Florida State
On Sunday, three-star JUCO offensive tackle David Giwa announced his commitment to Florida State. Giwa made his pledge while wrapping up an official visit to Tallahassee. His trip began while the Seminoles were on the road in Pittsburgh, which is a little unorthodox.
Giwa is in his sophomore season at Hutchinson Community College, where he's earned experience at guard and tackle. The Marietta, Georgia, native was an unranked prospect coming out of the 2025 class.
Two years later, he's grown into one of the top JUCO prospects in the current cycle. Giwa is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Giwa is the first offensive lineman to commit to Florida State in the class. The Seminoles had some brutal misses back over the summer, but finally have a piece in the trenches. Is this a sign that Herb Hand could stick with the program?
That remains to be seen, but this is an interesting move if the remaining staff is adding commitments without having an idea about the future.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 9 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 3 JUCO OT, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Giwa, Florida State is up to 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 61 to No. 54 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star OL David Giwa
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG