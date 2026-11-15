FSU Football Lands Top JUCO Prospect Despite Coaching Uncertainty

The Florida State Seminoles are still searching for their next head coach.

In the two weeks since firing Mike Norvell, Tony White, and Evan Cooper, the Seminoles have suffered a few blows on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: FSU Football Set for Historic First With New Uniform Debut

Coming off its second straight win, FSU isn't losing a commitment. Instead, the Seminoles are making an addition to their #Tribe27 class without a permanent head coach.

Top JUCO OL Commits To Florida State

David Giwa/Twitter

On Sunday, three-star JUCO offensive tackle David Giwa announced his commitment to Florida State. Giwa made his pledge while wrapping up an official visit to Tallahassee. His trip began while the Seminoles were on the road in Pittsburgh, which is a little unorthodox.

Giwa is in his sophomore season at Hutchinson Community College, where he's earned experience at guard and tackle. The Marietta, Georgia, native was an unranked prospect coming out of the 2025 class.

Two years later, he's grown into one of the top JUCO prospects in the current cycle. Giwa is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Giwa is the first offensive lineman to commit to Florida State in the class. The Seminoles had some brutal misses back over the summer, but finally have a piece in the trenches. Is this a sign that Herb Hand could stick with the program?

That remains to be seen, but this is an interesting move if the remaining staff is adding commitments without having an idea about the future.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 9 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 3 JUCO OT, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Giwa, Florida State is up to 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 61 to No. 54 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star OL David Giwa

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

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Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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