FSU Football Loses Second Commitment Since Mike Norvell's Firing

The Florida State Seminoles don't currently have a head coach, and there's no certain direction where the program is going to go.

Actions have consequences, and the Seminoles will feel some of the effects of Mike Norvell's firing on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: FSU Football Star Duce Robinson Suffers Season-Ending Injury

After all, the majority of prospects committed to Florida State expected to play for Norvell in Tallahassee.

Over the last few days, a pair of recruits have already re-opened their recruitments.

Three-Star Tight End Backs Off Pledge to FSU

On Tuesday, three-star tight end and 2028 prospect, Troy Silberzahn, announced that he was decommitting from Florida State, referencing the coaching changes.

While the Seminoles have only fired Norvell, Tony White, and Evan Cooper, it's unlikely that they'll retain the majority of the current staff, if anyone at all.

"With the uncertainty of the coaching staff, I decided to decommit from Florida State University and open my recruitment back up," Silberzahn wrote. "I appreciate all of the FSU community, and I look forward to building a relationship with whomever they hire as their HC."

With the uncertainty of the coaching staff, I decided to decommit from Florida State University and open my recruitment back up. I appreciate all of the FSU community and I look forward to building a relationship with whomever they hire as their HC @EauGallieHC @CatchinMyDreams https://t.co/qq0dTB38PB — Troy silberzahn 2028 TE/ATH (@tsilberzahn2) November 3, 2026

Silberzahn had been committed to Florida State since July. He chose the Seminoles over programs such as Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, and Penn State.

FSU offered him on May 1, and he camped over the summer, working with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.

Silberzahn transferred from Cocoa High School to Eau Gallie High School over the offseason. He's improved his numbers across the board as a junior, totaling 32 receptions for 450 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3.5, 212-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 732 overall prospect, the No. 33 TE, and the No. 83 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Three-star wide receiver Majay Thompson decommitted from FSU on Sunday, shortly before the Norvell news became public.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

With the Silberzahn moving on, Florida State is down to four verbal commitments in #Tribe28. The class ranks No. 8 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

WR Treiy Crenshaw

Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Three-Star DB Man Robinson

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

Drew Hardwick, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.