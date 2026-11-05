FSU Football Suffers Another Recruiting Blow Following Mike Norvell Firing

Less than 100 hours have passed since Florida State fired former head coach Mike Norvell.

The news is still fresh, and now the Seminoles are trying to pick up the pieces to move forward, along with focusing on the four games that are still remaining in 2026.

READ MORE: CFB Analyst Predicts Next FSU Football Coach, Takes a Shot at Seminole Fans

Florida State is starting to see the impact of the move on the recruiting trail. A trio of prospects has decommitted from the Seminoles since Sunday.

Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson Decommits From FSU After Norvell Firing

On Wednesday, three-star 2028 defensive end Meshi Dobson announced that he was backing off his pledge to Florida State and re-opening his recruitment.

"My recruitment is back OPEN," Dobson wrote on social media.

Dobson originally chose the Seminoles back in July over Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss, Indiana, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech, among others. At the time, he reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 class.

However, Dobson moved back down to the 2028 class in September.

Florida State offered him over a year ago, and EDGEs coach Nick Williams made Dobson a priority. However, the uncertainty surrounding who will step in for the Seminoles and whether Williams will even be retained forced Dobson to re-evaluate his decision.

Dobson transferred from Plantation High School to Cypress Bay High School during the offseason. He's enjoyed a productive junior campaign, totaling 34 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 467 overall prospect, the No. 43 EDGE, and the No. 59 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Dobson is the third recruit to decommit from FSU since Sunday, joining three-star 2028 tight end Troy Silberzahn and three-star wide receiver Majay Thompson.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

With the Dobson moving on, Florida State is down to three verbal commitments in #Tribe28. The class ranks No. 8 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

WR Treiy Crenshaw

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Three-Star DB Man Robinson

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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