FSU Football Suffers Another Recruiting Blow Following Mike Norvell Firing
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Less than 100 hours have passed since Florida State fired former head coach Mike Norvell.
The news is still fresh, and now the Seminoles are trying to pick up the pieces to move forward, along with focusing on the four games that are still remaining in 2026.
READ MORE: CFB Analyst Predicts Next FSU Football Coach, Takes a Shot at Seminole Fans
Florida State is starting to see the impact of the move on the recruiting trail. A trio of prospects has decommitted from the Seminoles since Sunday.
Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson Decommits From FSU After Norvell Firing
On Wednesday, three-star 2028 defensive end Meshi Dobson announced that he was backing off his pledge to Florida State and re-opening his recruitment.
"My recruitment is back OPEN," Dobson wrote on social media.
Dobson originally chose the Seminoles back in July over Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss, Indiana, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech, among others. At the time, he reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 class.
However, Dobson moved back down to the 2028 class in September.
Florida State offered him over a year ago, and EDGEs coach Nick Williams made Dobson a priority. However, the uncertainty surrounding who will step in for the Seminoles and whether Williams will even be retained forced Dobson to re-evaluate his decision.
Dobson transferred from Plantation High School to Cypress Bay High School during the offseason. He's enjoyed a productive junior campaign, totaling 34 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 467 overall prospect, the No. 43 EDGE, and the No. 59 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Dobson is the third recruit to decommit from FSU since Sunday, joining three-star 2028 tight end Troy Silberzahn and three-star wide receiver Majay Thompson.
Information On Florida State's 2028 Class
With the Dobson moving on, Florida State is down to three verbal commitments in #Tribe28. The class ranks No. 8 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?
WR Treiy Crenshaw
Three-Star DB Chayse Brown
Three-Star DB Man Robinson
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG