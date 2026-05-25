FSU Football Makes Cut For One Of The Elite Running Backs In The Country
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The Florida State Seminoles are only holding onto three blue-chip pledges in their #Tribe27 class at this stage; four-star safety Mekhi Williams, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, and four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro.
The remaining board of targets isn't filled with very many elite prospects. That's why the Seminoles need to take advantage of every opportunity at their fingertips.
READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking
In the late stages of May, Florida State finds itself in the running for one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.
Elite Running Back Names Florida State To Top-10
Over the weekend, five-star running back and top-50 recruit Landen Williams-Callis announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten. Florida State made the cut alongside Indiana, SMU, Oregon, Houston, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, and Florida.
It's hard to consider the Seminoles a serious contender for Williams-Callis' services at this time. New running backs coach Kam Martin was in Texas to meet with him earlier this year, and he's held an offer from Florida State for over two years.
At the same time, Williams-Callis has never made it to campus. Florida State's chances could increase if they are able to secure an official visit.
That may be tough, as Williams-Callis' upcoming slate is stacked with official visits set to Oregon, Houston, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Texas. He's already seen Indiana and SMU.
During his junior season at Randle High School, Williams-Callis compiled 324 rushes for 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 266 yards and another score.
Williams-Callis rushed for 200+ yards in ten games, including a season-high 19 carries for 330 yards and six touchdowns in an 83-20 victory against Bastrop High School on November 29. He scored four or more touchdowns in nine different outings.
The spectacular campaign resulted in Williams-Callis earning numerous honors, including the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year and MaxPreps Texas Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-7.5, 190-pound running back is regarded as the No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 3 RB, and the No. 7 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Outside of Williams-Callis, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Jayden Miles, four-star Daylon Gordon, three-star Tai Phillips, three-star Asa Barnes, and three-star Marquis Fennell.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?
Tre Wisner, Senior
Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior
Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior
Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore
Amari Thomas, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG