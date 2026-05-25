FSU Football Makes Cut For One Of The Elite Running Backs In The Country

The Florida State Seminoles are only holding onto three blue-chip pledges in their #Tribe27 class at this stage; four-star safety Mekhi Williams, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson, and four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro.

The remaining board of targets isn't filled with very many elite prospects. That's why the Seminoles need to take advantage of every opportunity at their fingertips.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

In the late stages of May, Florida State finds itself in the running for one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.

Elite Running Back Names Florida State To Top-10

South Oak Cliff's Jamarion Phillips tackles Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the weekend, five-star running back and top-50 recruit Landen Williams-Callis announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten. Florida State made the cut alongside Indiana, SMU, Oregon, Houston, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, and Florida.

It's hard to consider the Seminoles a serious contender for Williams-Callis' services at this time. New running backs coach Kam Martin was in Texas to meet with him earlier this year, and he's held an offer from Florida State for over two years.

At the same time, Williams-Callis has never made it to campus. Florida State's chances could increase if they are able to secure an official visit.

That may be tough, as Williams-Callis' upcoming slate is stacked with official visits set to Oregon, Houston, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Texas. He's already seen Indiana and SMU.

NEWS: Elite 2027 RB Landen Williams-Callis is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 3 RB in the 2027 Class has rushed for 7,554 yards and 133 TDs through 3 seasonshttps://t.co/oRJ3iSgazN pic.twitter.com/mITGRuKbg5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2026

During his junior season at Randle High School, Williams-Callis compiled 324 rushes for 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 266 yards and another score.

Williams-Callis rushed for 200+ yards in ten games, including a season-high 19 carries for 330 yards and six touchdowns in an 83-20 victory against Bastrop High School on November 29. He scored four or more touchdowns in nine different outings.

The spectacular campaign resulted in Williams-Callis earning numerous honors, including the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year and MaxPreps Texas Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-7.5, 190-pound running back is regarded as the No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 3 RB, and the No. 7 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Williams-Callis, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Jayden Miles, four-star Daylon Gordon, three-star Tai Phillips, three-star Asa Barnes, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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