FSU Football Offers NC State Commit, Son Of 'Yellowstone' Star
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The Florida State Seminoles are nearly three weeks into their search for a new head coach. While there's been plenty of buzz, nothing is finalized just yet.
Regardless, the Early Signing Period is approaching, and Florida State's remaining staffers still have a job to do until informed otherwise.
READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. NC State Wolfpack
Over the last week or so, we've seen the Seminoles put out a handful of new offers.
Florida State added another recruit to the board in a show of mind games before taking on North Carolina State.
FSU Offers NC State Commit, Son Of Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser
On Friday, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to three-star offensive lineman and NC State commitment, Colt Hauser.
Hauser is the son of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser. He referred to offensive line coach Herb Hand, GM John Garrett, director of scouting (defense) Justin Crouse, assistant offensive line coach Nate Brady, and player personnel assistant Connor McGlynn when revealing the news on social media.
Could the Dutton family decide to settle down in Tallahassee? That much still remains to be seen.
Hauser committed to NC State in June, choosing the Wolfpack over West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, East Carolina, and Troy, among others.
So far, he's remained steady in his pledge despite NC State firing former head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack recently hired program legend and former NFL standout Philip Rivers to lead the team into its next chapter.
Hauser does play his high school football at Cardinal Newman in West Palms Beach, Florida. The Seminoles are his only in-state offer at this time, though it's unclear if remaining close to home is a big priority for the three-star prospect.
He's expected to be in the stands for Florida State's game against NC State.
The Seminoles recently added an offensive line commitment from the JUCO level, their only current pledge in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 2174 overall prospect, the No. 189 IOL, and the No. 230 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 58 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star OL David Giwa
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG