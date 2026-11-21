The Florida State Seminoles are nearly three weeks into their search for a new head coach. While there's been plenty of buzz, nothing is finalized just yet.

Regardless, the Early Signing Period is approaching, and Florida State's remaining staffers still have a job to do until informed otherwise.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. NC State Wolfpack

Over the last week or so, we've seen the Seminoles put out a handful of new offers.

Florida State added another recruit to the board in a show of mind games before taking on North Carolina State.

FSU Offers NC State Commit, Son Of Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser, second from right, and his wife, Cynthia Daniel, left, watch son Colt, an offensive lineman at Cardinal Newman High School, in a game at West Boca Raton Community High School September 10, 2026. West Boca defeated Cardinal Newman, 24-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Friday, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to three-star offensive lineman and NC State commitment, Colt Hauser.

Hauser is the son of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser. He referred to offensive line coach Herb Hand, GM John Garrett, director of scouting (defense) Justin Crouse, assistant offensive line coach Nate Brady, and player personnel assistant Connor McGlynn when revealing the news on social media.

Could the Dutton family decide to settle down in Tallahassee? That much still remains to be seen.

Hauser committed to NC State in June, choosing the Wolfpack over West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, East Carolina, and Troy, among others.

So far, he's remained steady in his pledge despite NC State firing former head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack recently hired program legend and former NFL standout Philip Rivers to lead the team into its next chapter.

Hauser does play his high school football at Cardinal Newman in West Palms Beach, Florida. The Seminoles are his only in-state offer at this time, though it's unclear if remaining close to home is a big priority for the three-star prospect.

He's expected to be in the stands for Florida State's game against NC State.

The Seminoles recently added an offensive line commitment from the JUCO level, their only current pledge in the trenches.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 2174 overall prospect, the No. 189 IOL, and the No. 230 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 58 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star OL David Giwa

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

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Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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